EUGENE — Marshfield was denied a shot at the Class 4A state football title when Marist Catholic beat the Pirates 39-21 on Saturday in Eugene.
Instead, it will be the Spartans playing Mazama for the state crown. Marshfield, which was ranked by the Class 4A football committee, will play fourth-ranked Gladstone for third place at a neutral site this coming Saturday.
Marshfield coach John Lemmons said the outcome was disappointing mostly because the Pirates did not play up to their abilities.
“Marist is a very good football team but we beat ourselves with missed tackles, missed blocks, dropped balls, missed open guys to move chains in key downs and bad play calls at times,” Lemmons said. “We all need to get better. (It) hurts losing when you know you didn’t come close to playing up to your potential.”
Marshfield quarterback Dom Montiel had a trio of touchdown passes — to DJ Daugherty, Pierce Davidson and Noah Niblett — but the Pirates weren’t able to contain Marist Catholic’s Luke Patterson, who had four touchdowns, two receiving and two rushing. Lucas Tuski also had two scores for the Spartans, taking advantage of the Spartans’ size advantage up front.
“The boys battled against a much bigger team with a lot more depth,” Lemmons said. “I love these boys and know we will regroup and get after it next week.”
BOBCATS FALL: The combined Myrtle Point-Powers football team came up short against the combined North Douglas-Yoncalla team on Friday night, falling 32-14 at home.
The Bobcats had a strong first half, despite an early injury to senior quarterback Luke Nicholson, who was unable to return to the contest.
Coach Ryan Miller said freshman quarterback Logan Backman played well.
“He had some great completions that kept drives alive, but North Douglas’ pass pressure was tough for the offensive line to consistently handle,” Miller said.
Myrtle Point trailed 16-14 at halftime.
“We had troubles stopping their running attack in the second half, and a few of our drives stalled before we could score,” Miller said.
Jordan Aguilar had three touchdowns and 219 rushing yards for North Douglas.
Before his injury, Nicholson had a touchdown pass to Andreas Villanueva. Backman scored the other touchdown on a 12-yard run and Nate Little added the two-point conversion.