Football leagues around the state, including those that include South Coast schools, will see a shakeup if the Oregon School Activities Association Executive Board approves the final proposal of the OSAA Football Ad Hoc Committee.
The committee made its final proposal following its latest meeting last week. The Executive Board will consider it for adoption at its Feb. 10 meeting.
The proposal does not call for changing the format for football in Class 2A for the coming season, but does recommend a change for the classification to either nine-man or eight-man by 2022. It does continue the six-man pilot program for Class 1A schools which was started two years ago.
A feature of the proposal is new criteria to identify which teams will be eligible to play down a classification in football and which will be required to move back to their original classification.
Teams that have a winning percentage of 22 percent or lower within their classification over two years will have the option to move down, while any team with a two-year winning percentage of 66.67 percent or higher or any team that wins a playoff game will automatically move back up.
That criteria and schools moving up or down played a role in every league involving South Coast teams.
Specifically, Sunset Conference member Gold Beach will play eight-man football at the Class 1A level in the coming season, joining fellow Sunset Conference members Myrtle Point and Waldport, which have played eight-man the past two seasons.
Also Junction City of the Sky-Em League will drop down to Class 3A, where it will join league member Siuslaw, which has been in the 3A classification for football for the past two seasons. And North Eugene of the Midwestern League will drop from Class 5A to Class 4A for football, taking Junction City’s spot in the football district that includes Marshfield and the rest of the Sky-Em League.
North Bend will remain in Class 5A District 4, but the district will be reduced to nine teams because of North Eugene dropping down and Redmond and Ridgeview requesting to play in a league with teams in the eastern part of the state.
Marshfield, Cottage Grove, Elmira, Marist Catholic and North Eugene will be in Class 4A District 4, one of two five-team districts in the classification. District 4 will match up with District 3 (Cascade, Newport, Stayton, Sweet Home and Woodburn) for nonleague games since each league will have a team with a bye every week of the league season.
Brookings-Harbor and Siuslaw will remain in Class 3A District 2, which now will have 13 schools with the additions of Junction City and Sisters, which also is opting to play down, and the loss of Hidden Valley, which has been forced to move back up to Class 4A after its success last fall.
In Class 2A, the Sunset Conference will be split up for football.
Bandon and Coquille will be in District 4, with Southern Oregon teams Glide, Illinois Valley, Lakeview and Rogue River.
Meanwhile, Reedsport will be in District 3 with Central Linn, Creswell, Lowell, Monroe, Oakland and Oakridge. And Toledo will be in District 2 with Culver, Gervais, Jefferson, Kennedy, Regis and Santiam.
Gold Beach and Lost River drop into Class 1A District 2. The district includes five Class 2A schools opting to play eight-man — Myrtle Point, Gold Beach, Lost River, Bonanza and Butte Falls — along with Class 1A schools Camas Valley, Chiloquin, Days Creek, Glendale, Hosanna Christian, Riddle and Triad.
The proposal also includes a recommendation for the playoff structures within the different classifications.
In Class 5A, each of the four districts would get three automatic qualifiers, with four others chosen through OSAA’s power rankings — the highest four teams in the rankings that are not automatic qualifiers.
In Class 4A, the play-in round would be eliminated. Districts 1, 2 and 5 would get three automatic qualifiers and Districts 3, 4 and 6 would get two. The final spot would go to the highest-ranked third-place team between District 3 and District 4, meaning Marshfield would have a chance to get into the playoffs even if it places third.
In Class 3A, Districts 1 and 2 would continue to get six teams each, District 3 would get two teams and two would be chosen by power rankings.
In Class 2A, each of the five district would get three teams and the final spot would be chosen through power rankings.
And in Class 1A, each of the four districts will continue to get four spots.
OSAA will not offer a playoff structure for Class 1A schools choosing to play six-man football until at least 25 schools are playing that format.
As for the future of football in Class 2A, where many schools have seen declining numbers of players, the committee recommends changing the game type by 2022, with a final recommendation by this fall so schools have time to prepare and schedule.
One option would call for the classification to switch to nine-man football, a style currently played in middle school programs on the South Coast.
A second option would be changing Class 2A to eight-man football, with Class 2A and 1A schools being split into Big 8 and Little 8 divisions based on enrollment for playoff purposes, with the ability to play across divisions during the regular season. Class 1A schools also would still have the option to play six-man football.
Any Class 2A schools that want to continue playing 11-man football will have to play up to Class 3A, but won’t have to switch to Class 3A for other sports.