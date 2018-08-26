The changing football districts, including a variety of sizes, have led to changes in how schedules are set up for the various districts around the state this fall.
Several districts have 12 teams. Some of those have left the final week of the season open so they can schedule games across the two divisions to determine final league rankings.
The districts developed early this year and one benefit of the set-up for Class 5A was the continuation of the annual Civil War rivalry between Marshfield and North Bend.
For a while, it looked like the game wouldn’t be played this year or next because North Bend was slated to be in a 10-team league. But since the district is 12 teams in two divisions, the Civil War continues, though it is the first game of the season, before school starts.
Meanwhile, Marshfield and the South Coast’s Class 2A schools are in five-team districts for football. Both are working with other districts to match bye weeks for their schools.
North Bend is in Class 5A District 2, which has two six-team divisions. The Bulldogs are in a division with Thurston, Springfield, Willamette and the two Redmond schools: Redmond and Ridgeview. The other schools in the district are North Eugene, South Eugene, Churchill, Ashland, Eagle Point and Crater.
All the teams have eight games scheduled. In Week 9, they will have crossover games to determine the district’s five teams for the playoffs. The No. 1 teams from each division meet to determine the top two seeds and the No. 2 teams meet, also both guaranteed of sports in the playoffs. The two No. 3 teams will battle for the final playoff spot.
The bottom three teams in each division will meet teams from the other division, but if possible not teams they played in the preseason — North Bend meets both North Eugene and South Eugene after playing Marshfield.
The Pirates, meanwhile, are part of the five-team Class 4A District 4. It includes all the members of the Sky-Em League but Siuslaw, which is playing as a Class 3A team.
District 4 is aligned with District 5 for the nonleague games. Marshfield will face Henley on Sept. 28 at Klamath Falls.
Class 4A also keeps the final week of the regular season open, for games in the play-in round to help determine the 16-school playoff bracket.
In Class 3A, Siuslaw and Brookings-Harbor are both part of District 2, but in different divisions. Siuslaw is in the north division with Harrisburg, Santiam Christian, Pleasant Hill, La Pine and Sutherlin. Brookings-Harbor is in the south division with Lakeview, South Umpqua, Douglas, St. Mary’s and Cascade Christian.
Since the district gets six playoff teams, the top three from each division advance and no crossover games are necessary.
In Class 2A, regular Sunset Conference members Bandon, Coquille, Gold Beach, Reedsport and Toledo form District 4. They are lined up with District 5 for the nonleague games. Gold Beach plays Lost River, Reedsport faces Rogue River, Toledo will play Glide, Bandon matches up with Illinois Valley and Coquille will play Lakeview at a neutral site (North Valley).
Myrtle Point is playing eight-man football as part of Class 1A District 2 and is in the west division with Riddle, Butte Falls, Glendale, Days Creek and Camas Valley.
The league will have crossover games in the final week of the regular season to determine postseason berths.
Powers is playing in Class 1A District 4, one of two six-man leagues. The Cruisers meet Gilchrist and McKenzie twice each (once home and once away) and play Jewell, Eddyville and Triangle Lake once each. Both six-man leagues left the final week open for a crossover round to determine an unofficial champion since there is no set playoff structure.