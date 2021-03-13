Reedsport’s football team suffered a 7-0 loss on a late touchdown for the second straight week Friday night, falling to Central Linn.
The Brave struggled on offense all night, but was stellar most of the game on defense. Christian Solomon and Kennean Noggle each had interceptions for Reedsport.
Central Linn got the game’s only score with just under 2 minutes to go in the game. Drake Madison ran 4 yards for a touchdown and Ryan Huss kicked the extra point.
Reedsport visits Lowell this coming Friday.
Yoncalla 58, Gold Beach 8: The Panthers lost their second straight game, falling on the road against the combined Yoncalla/North Douglas squad.
Gold Beach plays its home opener Thursday against Glendale.