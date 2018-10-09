COOS BAY — Finally, the Marshfield boys soccer team got some breaks.
In a narrow 2-1 win over Cottage Grove on Tuesday evening, in which all three goals were scored in the first half, the Lions missed on a couple of great opportunities that either banged off a post or went wide against an empty net. It allowed freshman David Flores’ corner kick in the 25th minute to hold up as the game winner.
“We feel pretty good,” Flores said. “It’s just that some players thought that we got this win by luck. Part of that is pretty true, but I thought we played hard in the defensive area. We deserved this win because we actually played our heart out.”
“That’s our sloppiest win of the year by far,” Marshfield coach Drew Jones said.
The win is another step for the Pirates as they build under Jones.
After a disappointing loss to Junction City at home earlier in the season, Marshfield knew it needed two wins this week against Cottage Grove and then those Tigers on Thursday.
By catching a few breaks and playing one of its best offensive halves of the season, Marshfield (5-5, 3-2) is in good shape to recover from that earlier loss and advance to the playoffs in its first season in the Sky-Em League.
“It’s not like we’re used to making deep runs in the postseason, so I’d say with these difficult games we’re not experienced,” Jones said. “A team like Cottage Grove has a little more experience, they can handle this loss and maybe still rebound. I think for us, it was huge to get this win even not playing perfectly. We knew we needed two this week and a loss would’ve been really hard to rebound from with a game on Thursday on short notice.”
The Pirates scored both their goals off set pieces, something Jones has been hoping his young team could finally break through on.
In just the second minute, talented junior midfielder Pedro Casas stood over a free kick from about 30 yards out and fired it into the box. Senior Pietro Detoni was there for an ever so slight deflection to beat freshman Lions goalkeeper Ty Kishen.
“We feel we’ve got a couple good sets that we run, and early (in the season) they were there,” Jones said. “We had chances. Maybe it would hit just off the crossbar or somebody didn’t make the right run. So I felt we were due.”
But Cottage Grove, with its long-ball style, came back to equalize. Jayden Cameron lobbed a free kick into the box that Marshfield couldn’t clear, instead popping it up inside the penalty area.
George Cervantes, a senior midfielder, volleyed it past Marshfield keeper Jose Ramierz, who had no chance against the well-placed goal into the top corner at the near post in the 20th minute.
In past seasons, that might’ve been a time for Marshfield to start pressing and getting away from its plan.
But that didn’t happen Tuesday night.
Flores stood over a corner kick five minutes later, hoping to send one into the box for a header or a volley. It didn’t go exactly as planned.
“I was trying to center it,” Flores said with a wry smile. “I hit it with a couple knuckles so it would move in the air, hit it with power so someone could get on it. I kind of accidentally hit it the wrong way and it swerved. I was looking for the keeper to try and make a save but it slipped out of his gloves and went in.”
That was one of those breaks Marshfield was fortunate to get, but the most fortunate were yet to come.
First, Cervantes missed a wide open net after a long lob to him got behind the Pirates back line and Ramirez came off his line in an unsuccessful attempt to beat him to it.
When the shot went wide, Cervantes covered his face and Marshfield was able to take a sigh of relief.
After an even second half in which Cottage Grove clogged the midfield, which is where Casas and the Pirates offense try to work from, Cottage Grove got frantic toward the end of the second stanza and, again, Marshfield caught a break.
Cervantes had a lovely chance for a goal in the 76th minute, but clanged it off the far post and Marshfield cleared. Ramirez, fortunate to only allow the one goal, still managed eight saves in the win.
“He’s gotten a lot better talking, communicating, controlling the pace of the game,” Jones said of his senior keeper.
Marshfield closes the week at the grass field in Junction City on Thursday at 4 p.m., presenting the challenge of a different surface that may or may not be in good shape.
“We want to get used to that terrain because we’ve been playing on turf for most of our games,” Flores said. “We’re feeling pretty confident.”