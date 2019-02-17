COOS BAY — As has been a consistent theme all year, the Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team had one good half and one bad one.
The Lakers fell behind by 19 at halftime then the visiting Chemeketa Storm finished off the 84-62 win at Prosper Hall.
Moses Miller led all scorers with 19 points and Tanner Lewis had 16 off the bench for the Lakers in the loss. Brennen McNabb and Bryson Gray each had 17 for Chemeketa. Coquille graduate Seth Waddington had eight points in eight minutes.
“I see that we’re just really frustrated,” Lakers coach Trevor Hoppe said. “It’s affecting all of our games. We just gotta go back to having fun.”
SWOCC fell behind early due in part to its offense, but also because of Chemeketa’s.
The Lakers shot just 31 percent (8-of-26) from the floor and were just 1-of-10 from 3-point range in the first half. Chemeketa, meanwhile, shot 52 percent (17-of-33) from the floor and was 6-of-15 from long range.
SWOCC, though, managed to play a rather even second half.
The shooting percentage bumped up to 50 percent (15-of-30), but the Lakers were still just 2-of-9 from 3. Chemeketa, meanwhile, also improved its percentage up to 63 percent (12-of-19), as the Storm pulled away.
“That means we just gotta come out with that effort and that energy and that enthusiasm,” Hoppe said. “And we can play ‘em. We played ‘em pretty dang even in the second half. There is some glimmer of hope.”
Lewis, a freshman from Dayton, scored his 16 points in 26 minutes on 8-of-11 shooting, though he missed both his 3-point attempts.
Hoppe has been happy with Lewis’ progress this season and the freshman has added energy and scoring, if necessary, off the bench in recent games.
“He’s been sparking,” Hoppe said. “He’s been really aggressive offensively and he’s a hard worker. That was nice to see.”
SWOCC has Wednesday off and visits Portland on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Hoppe is hoping some time off, a few days away from basketball, will do his team some good.
“That’s our hope,” he said.