BANDON — The championship match in the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship at Bandon Dunes on Wednesday afternoon will feature a couple of veterans of USGA events against a couple of college players from North Carolina.
Todd Mitchell and Scott Harvey, who have played a combined 59 USGA events between them and have been in every edition of the five-year old four-ball, go against Logan Shuping and Blake Taylor, who will be seniors at East Carolina University this fall.
Mitchell and Harvey knocked off the only remaining medalists from the tournament, New Jersey’s Troy Vannucci and Vince Kwon, 4 and 3. Mitchell and Harvey played steady golf, finishing with four birdies and no bogeys, and won the final two holes with a par and a birdie to end the match early.
Vannucci and Kwon, playing their first USGA event, were among three sides who shot 13-under in qualifying to share medalist honors.
Shuping and Taylor, meanwhile, beat Andrew Medley and Taylor Wood 2-up when Taylor made a birdie putt on the 18th hole.
“We love No. 18,” Shuping said as they walked off the green. They won both their matches Tuesday with birdies on 18.
Medley had won the 17th hole with a birdie to keep his team alive, but Taylor ended the suspense with a birdie putt after Medley and Wood both made par.
Both Taylor and Shuping made long birdie putts earlier in the round, including a pivotal 40-footer by Shuping for a 3-up lead on No. 12.