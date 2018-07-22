The field for the Legion A State Tournament at Clyde Allen Field was finalized over the weekend, with host North Coos opening at 6 p.m. Wednesday against the Klamath Falls Cardinals.
The other first-round games Wednesday include Columbia Gorge of The Dalles against North Jackson at 9 a.m., Hillsboro against Roseburg Pepsi at noon and Dr. Randol’s of Douglas County against South Medford at 3 p.m.
The tournament continues through Sunday and is played in a double-elimination format.
North Coos will face either Dr. Randol’s or South Medford at 6 p.m. Thursday, either in the winners bracket or an elimination game, depending on how the Waterfront fares Wednesday.
The Klamath Falls Cardinals finished fourth in the Area 4 South Division behind division champion Crater, which opted not to play in the tournament, and South Medford and North Jackson (Eagle Point), which tied for second. The Cardinals include primarily players from Henley and Mazama.
Roseburg Pepsi and Dr. Randol’s were second and third in the Area 4 North Division behind division champion North Coos, which enters the tournament with a 27-3 overall record (18-2 in league play).