NORTH BEND — The good news for the North Bend girls basketball team is that they lost just two players from last year’s team. The bad news is that both those players — Haley Snelgrove and Hayden Markel were senior leaders a year ago — were the top two scorers on the team.
“Since we didn’t lose a lot of people it’s pretty much the same as last year just a little more pressure because our seniors were our leaders,” said current senior Aby Holling. “Now we have to step up as the leaders.”
A year after entering the 5A classification which resulted in a .500 record and a swift playoff exit, the Bulldogs are now looking to find offensive production and make their way back to the postseason.
“We’ve got to find kids that can take the ball to the basket and shoot the ball,” said North Bend head coach Mike Forrester. “The good news is we’ve got a lot of kids who got minutes last year. And I think we’re a lot deeper than we were last year. I think I honestly have eight, maybe 10, kids that can play in a varsity game and it won’t hurt us.”
Returning to the starting lineup are MaKoa Matthews, Megan Proett and Randee Cunningham. Hannah Lillebo, who shuffled in and out of the starting lineup, will also be earning more minutes this season in addition to sophomore Adrianna Frank.
But there is something missing across the roster: height.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’re little,” said Forrester. Last year the tallest player on the Bulldogs, Lillebo, was listed at five-foot-nine. With similar stature going into this season, North Bend is focused on other ways to compete. “I think we’re going to be faster than some people. Last year, we were just tough. No one was afraid to play hard. They played hard, they’d get on the ground after the ball.”
The top teams in the Midwestern League — Springfield, Crater and Churchill — all had players that were 6-foot-2 last season and all three teams were ranked in the top-seven in the 5A classification.
“It’s so much different than 4A and we learned that last year. Every team that we are playing against has girls that are at least six feet tall, we don’t have nearly that height,” said Proett. “But having played last year and realizing that stuff, now with our plays and our defense, we can do things to adapt and to better ourselves playing these teams.”
For the Bulldogs, the recipe to get into the playoffs last season was centered around getting wins against the rest of the teams in the Midwestern League. To do that, North Bend relied on its zone defense that packs the paint and tempts opponents into taking 3-pointers.
“If you can beat us with a 3-point shot, we’ll let you. We want you to shoot 3-pointers,” said Forrester. “We won a state championship (in 2005) by making people shoot from the perimeter. And you know, if we can make people shoot from the perimeter and keep them from getting rebounds, we might be okay.”
North Bend will begin the season on Friday Dec. 6 at home against Cottage Grove at 5:15 p.m.