NORTH BEND — For a season that might not have happened, the North Bend and Marshfield girls soccer teams got a lot out of their fall series of matches against each other, what became a prelude to the regular season scheduled to begin with official practices in February.
“It was pretty special,” Marshfield coach Pio Figueroa said after their final match. “At first, we didn’t expect it to happen.”
But happen it did, and, blessed with amazing weather for November and December, the coaches and players enjoyed the chance to be on the pitch together for practice and their matches, which became incredibly competitive contests compared with past matches between the two programs.
“It was great for the kids to be out kicking the ball,” North Bend coach Tony Picatti said. “It gives them the opportunity to be out doing something physical.”
And for the two squads, it was a good chance to get experience.
“We had a good turnout.” Picatti said. “Everybody is getting an opportunity to play.”
In the final post-match meeting, Picatti tried to make sure the players knew how fortunate they were.
“This is the best preseason you can have,” he said. “You are playing a team that challenges you.”
The last match might have been the best.
Twice Marshfield grabbed the lead with long-range goals by Maddie Deleon. Twice North Bend countered — first with a goal by Rachel Snyder and then with another by Katie Carver.
By the time Marshfield’s Kaylin Dea and North Bend’s Bella Jones had made several saves each, the teams finished in a 2-2 draw.
Figueroa said the competitive nature of the matches was a tribute to his team’s strong commitment to improve — both in terms of attention to detail and desire for time on the pitch.
“They feel more excited to come to practice,” he said.
Marshfield started practicing in the summer and never let up.
“I asked if they wanted to take a break,” he said. “They said, ‘No, I want to keep going.’
“You don’t know how proud I am.”
Marshfield’s improvement in skills was evident throughout the season, and that was because of the new focus.
“You need to make them believe in practice,” Figueroa said. “They didn’t believe in drills. Now they do.”
And from that, the team has a better grasp of the game
“The passing, the tactics — they know where to go,” he said. “They understand drills work.”
Picatti was quick to compliment the Pirates.
“You’ve got to give props to Marshfield,” he said. “They didn’t stop.”
They’ll get a little break now.
“We’ll give them a couple weeks off, then Jan. 4 we’ll re-start,” Figueroa said.
Picatti has the same plan for the Bulldogs.
“We’ll break for holiday and then get back at training,” he said. “We’ll really hit it hard.”
That wasn’t always the focus in the fall season, when the games didn’t matter in the big picture. The official counting season will start March 1.
“We wanted them to come out this fall and just have an enjoyable experience,” Picatti said.