COOS BAY — Epuerto has started taking reservations for fall soccer for players ranging from kindergarten to 12th grade and also adults.
People are asked to register soon so teams can be finalized and practices scheduled, said Allan Ledesma, who coordinates the league.
Volunteers also are sought for the league.
The cost for students is $65 while the cost for adults is $30. To register, visit www.epuertosports.com.
For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Ledesma either by phone at 541-217-1040 or by email at allan@epuerto.us.