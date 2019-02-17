COOS BAY — It was basically one quarter that ended the Pacific girls basketball team’s season on Saturday at Marshfield High School.
After an even first half, the Elkton Elks put on a press and held Pacific to just two third-quarter points, pulling away for a 41-26 win and clinching the Skyline League's No. 3 seed to the Class 1A playoffs. Azpyn Luzier had 13 points to lead all scorers. Madi Hall and Natalie Vincent each had eight points to lead the Pirates.
“All year we haven’t really had a problem with the press,” Pacific coach Bob Lemerande said. “But tonight we had a problem with it. It’s really the first game all year it’s really taken us out of the game.”
Vincent hit 3-pointers in each of the first two quarters as Elkton and Pacific traded runs.
Elkton went first, building an early 8-2 lead behind four points from Luzier before Pacific got five points from Vincent, including her first 3.
Pacific built a 14-10 lead early in the second period, getting four points from Kaiya Gourneau.
It was the biggest lead Pacific had, and halftime arrived with a 16-all tie.
“I think we started off strong and lost it a bit in the third quarter,” Vincent said.
A pair of Sierra White free throws gave Pacific its last lead at 18-16, but Elkton’s press began to wreak havoc.
Elkton forced 18 second-half turnovers and used a 12-0 run over the course of five minutes between the third and fourth quarters, building a 28-18 lead that only grew from there.
Luzier scored nine of her 13 points in the second half on three 3-pointers. Pacific scored just 10 second-half points.
Though Pacific’s season ended sooner that it would have hoped after securing the top seed in the South Division of the Skyline League, it was a productive season for the Pirates.
The Pirates stand to return all of their rotation players, including five freshmen, a sophomore and three juniors.
Vincent is excited to get to next season with a season of experience built around the group.
“I think the freshmen really stepped up and brought something new to the team,” Vincent said. “The juniors, I think, we all worked together and were leaders.
“We’re looking forward to the future. We’re all ready for next year.”
Eklton will travel to Alsea in the first round of the playoffs on Wednesday.
In Saturday's girls championship game, North Douglas topped Days Creek 29-25 to earn a first-round bye. Days Creek will host Chiloquin in the first round Wednesday.
In Saturday's boys championship game, Days Creek edged Riddle 45-43 to earn a first-round playoff bye. Riddle will host North Lake on Tuesday.
In the third-place game, North Douglas topped Umpqua Valley Christian 45-32 to reach the playoffs. The Warriors visit Mohawk on Tuesday in the first round.