COOS BAY — It was a day of talking about all things running for elite ultra runner Camille Herron.
While visiting Coos Bay to talk to students at Marshfield High School during the day and a group of running enthusiasts in the evening, the world record holder talked about everything from how many pairs of shoes she wears during a 24-hour race (three), how many gels she consumes during that same race (44) to how she is inspired by running legend Steve Prefontaine.
“I can’t even believe I’m here,” said an excited Herron in reference to being in the home of Pre. “It was really cool. Great conversations.”
Herron is the female world record holder for distances at 50 miles (5 hours, 38 minutes and 41 seconds/6:46 per mile) and 100 miles (12:42:40/7:37 per mile), as well as the farthest distance ran in 12 hours (92.6 miles/7:46 per mile) and 24 hours (167.8 miles/8:35 per mile).
After striking up a friendship with Linda Prefontaine, Steve’s sister, over Facebook, Herron agreed to come to Coos Bay to share her story. It was the second year in a row that Linda Prefontaine has brought in world class talent to the area to talk with the town. Last year, Olympian Billy Mills paid a visit to the South Coast.
“The question to answer is it changing kids? That’s the main purpose of bringing them here. This is such a depressed area that these kids need to have some hope and know that they can do anything they want to do if they put their minds to it,” said Prefontaine.
Herron began her tour around town at Marshfield High School, where she talked about finding your passion, her commitment to the sport and her love of Taco Bell.
“I felt like I connected really well with them,” said Herron of her talk with the Pirates. “I felt they were really into it and I hope the message got across that they are all born to do something and they’ve just got to find that.”
It was a message that Coos Bay superintendent Bryan Trendell was excited to have the students hear from such an accomplished individual.
“We’ve started the last couple years really pushing with our kids that they can achieve, but it takes individual determination. Don’t rely on somebody else to do it for you. You can be the one that fights through it,” he said.
She titled her talk to the students: Pre lives in me.
"He doesn't just live in me, he lives in you," she told the students, adding that, like Pre, they should follow their dreams.
"All of you guys have an amazing talent," she said. "I hope you pursue it and are passionate about it and go as far as you can go."
Herron also said she was blessed with great coaches growing up, and encouraged the students to "surround yourself with people who believe in you."
She drew cheers from the filled auditorium when she described her record-setting 100-miler in 2017 and pointed out that she beat all the men.
Herron’s conversations continued on Wednesday night as she sat next to her husband and coach, Conor Holt, and Linda Prefontaine at Front Street Provisioners. Herron discussed her running career and answered questions from the crowd.
While it was her first time visiting Coos Bay, Herron teased the possibility of coming back someday soon in an attempt to make history.
“I hope we can make it happen to set some sort of world record here,” said Herron. She is looking to set the record for most miles in six hours and is eyeing the possibility of using Steve Prefontaine Track at Marshfield High School.
“When I run an ultra marathon, it’s all about the feeling and being in tune with the environment around me and connecting with that and I felt a connection with being on that track. It’s just a feeling, I feel like I’m meant to be here and meant to do something here.”
Sports Editor John Gunther contributed to this story.
Camille Herron doesn’t always enjoy running for long periods of time.
“I don’t really like to run long. I know that sounds really strange, but I don’t like to go for more than a three-hour training run,” said Herron on Wednesday evening. “I’m like screw it, I would rather go have beer and tacos or something.”