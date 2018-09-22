NORTH BEND — Just a couple minutes held the North Bend Bulldogs back against the Eagle Point Eagles in their Midwestern League boys soccer match on Saturday.
North Bend lost track of talented midfielder Martin Hernandez in the first minute for an easy goal, then Hernandez finished a counter in the 40th, all but erasing 38 minutes of quality play for the Bulldogs against the No. 9 Eagles. Hernandez finished off a hat trick in the 57th minute, the only three goals in Eagle Point's 3-0 victory.
“I was telling the guys, ‘Other than the first minute and the last minute of the first half, we played a great game. Just those two minutes we had lapses and they took advantage of them," North Bend coach Kirk Wicks said.
Quickly Eagle Point, the highest-scoring team in Class 5A boys soccer, was through the North Bend defense, a series of quick, short passes slicing through the Bulldogs back line until Eagle Point had converged on Nathan Monohon in goal, and Hernandez calmly put the game’s first goal home.
After that, though, North Bend held firm. Monohon was sprawling and vocal, taking anything that came near with decisive success.
The Bulldogs senior stopped eight first-half shots, using every inch of his long frame. It gave the Bulldogs offense a chance to equalize, and try the Bulldogs did.
Adam Wood was the first to a good through ball in the sixth minute and had a shot at Eagles keeper Giovanni Rodriguez, but crossed it to Kaleb King instead, giving Rodriguez time to recover and cut the attack off.
King had a header opportunity off an accurate cross in the next minute, but it went just high over the cross bar.
In the 10th minute, Wood chased down another long through ball and Rodriguez came off his spot to the corner of the box to retrieve it, but Wood got there first. King was standing at the goal line but Eagle Point’s defense forced Wood to the base line and the ball harmlessly went out for a goal kick.
“It’s another experience, something to grow from,” Wood said. “We record all of our matches. We start to pick it apart and it’ll only make us grow, makes us better.”
As the first half wound down, Monohon started getting aggressive with his goal kicks, looking for Brazilian foreign exchange student Matheus Silva, North Bend got caught.
Foreign exchange student Alberto Calachi, who was strong in the middle of the defense all day sweeping away attacking chances and playing physically with his sturdy frame, got turned around and Hernandez beat Monohon for the second, back-breaking goal.
“We’re trying get the kids to anticipate the next play,” Wicks said. “So, you make a big push like that, all it takes is one kick and they’re back at you. I think that’s part of our thing. We’re not changing speed quick enough.”
North Bend visits North Eugene at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.