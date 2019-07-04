ROSEBURG — South Coos dropped a pair of close American Legion baseball games to Dr. Randall’s at Roseburg on Wednesday, falling to 4-6 in the Area 4 North Division standings.
“It was a couple of close games that we had every opportunity to win,” South Coos coach Shaun Knight said. “We had some errors at crucial times and it was a night that we hit the ball just right to people.”
South Coos led the first game 3-2 after scoring two runs in the top of the sixth, but the Crowns had four in the bottom of the inning to win 6-4.
Dr. Randall’s scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh for a 3-2 win and a sweep as the Crowns improved to 6-2, a game behind North Coos in the standings.
Ryan Knight had two hits and an RBI in the opener for the Nooks and Braydon Freitag had a run and an RBI. Dom Montiel and Cam Olson also drove in runs.
Knight pitched the first five innings and Jace Haagen the sixth. Between them they gave up just five hits. Only four of the Dr. Randall’s runs were earned because of five South Coos errors.
In the nightcap, Freitag had a pair of doubles and scored one of the South Coos runs. Montiel had the other run and Knight had the only other hit for the Nooks.
Freitag pitched a complete game, but was hurt by six errors while giving up just three hits.
Shaun Knight said South Coos is getting close to winning games like Wednesday’s contests.
“The guys played hard all the way through in both games,” Shaun Knight said. “It’s just the process of getting to the point where we are making the few plays that get you over the hump in games like these where your bats aren’t finding holes.”
South Coos hosts Phoenix in a nonleague doubleheader Saturday at Marshfield High School. The first game starts at 2 p.m.
First Game
Dr. Randall’s 6, South Coos 4
South Coos;000;102;1;—;4;6;5
Dr. Randall’s;100;104;x;—;6;5;4
Ryan Knight, Jace Haagen (6) and Jason Hinds; Dawson Gillespie, Seth Christian (6) and catcher Micah Donnavent.
Second Game
Dr. Randall’s 3, South Coos 2
South Coos;000;010;1;—;2;4;6
Dr. Randall’s;200;000;1;—;3;3;1
Braydon Freitag and Ezra Waterman; Caleb Alexander, Ever Lamm (7) and Dill. 2B—SC: Freitag 2; DR: CJ Gale.