COQUILLE — When the soccer season started, the combined Coquille-Myrtle Point boys soccer team had just nine players, with four others not having enough practices in to participate in matches.
And in the season opener against Brookings-Harbor, a player went down with injury, leaving the DevilCats with just seven field players and a goalie for the entire second half.
But there never was a question among the players about whether to keep playing.
“We wanted to play,” said Ruendy Indalecio, a senior captain for the squad, after Coquille’s home match Tuesday against Glide.
So much so that the next day, the DevilCats were back at it, short-handed again in North Bend.
“All they want to do is play,” Coquille coach Chance Liles said Tuesday. “We were out here and it was hailing last night (during practice) and they wanted to keep going.
“We’re just having a ton of fun. I’m just glad we’re doing something.”
The DevilCats got their first win Tuesday, beating Glide 7-3.
They wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, with Luke Donaldson scoring in the first minute.
By the end of the match, Donaldson had another goal, as well as assists to Canyon Luckman on a corner kick and Brayden Clayburn on a crossing pass. Coquille also got an own goal from Glide on a crossing pass from Donaldson.
The DevilCats’ other two goals were by Julien Temps and Indalecio.
Glide got two goals by Kaleb Mello and a goal and assist from Hunter Mello.
The Wildcats feature a coed squad, the second straight season they have fielded a team of boys and girls. At one point in Tuesday’s match, five of the 11 players on the pitch were girls.
Indalecio was thrilled to see Glide’s girls getting a chance to play, especially since last year the Coquille-Myrtle Point club did the same thing.
“Last year, we did really good,” he said. “It was fun.”
This year, the DevilCats have enough girls for their own team.
The boys, meanwhile, are rounding into form.
“Against North Bend, we did way better than I would have thought,” Indalecio said. “We’re starting to get the basics down — passing, spacing, talking.”
The DevilCats feature some new players and, significantly, a new coach in Liles, who does not have a background in soccer but loves coaching — he also is the wrestling coach.
“I’m learning fast,” Liles said. “Ruendy and PK (Godfred Amoono) are helping.
“There’s a lot of little things a guy doesn’t realize.”
Clayburn is one of Liles’ wrestlers playing soccer for the first time — and loving it.
“It’s always something I’ve thought about,” said Clayburn, who played football in the past. “Chance called me when he got the job and asked me if I wanted to play.”
Clayburn has been attracted to the team dynamic and how everyone is involved all the time.
“It’s 80 minutes of fun,” he said.