De La Salle North Catholic earned a chance to defend its Class 3A state title when the Knights beat visiting Brookings-Harbor 76-31 in the playoffs on Friday night.
The boys field for the tournament, jointly hosted by Marshfield and North Bend, was finalized with eight playoff games. The girls field will be determined today.
DeLaSalle North Catholic will meet tournament newcomer Sutherlin, which dropped down from Class 4A in the fall, in the 1:30 p.m. opener at North Bend High School on Thursday. Sutherlin beat Umatilla 59-39 Friday. All four boys quarterfinal games will be contested at North Bend.
Five of the eight teams were not in the tournament last year.
Pleasant Hill beat Catlin Gabel 52-46 on Friday and will play Nyssa in the 3:15 p.m. game. Nyssa topped Rainier 66-61.
Dayton, which has been in the tournament every year in Coos Bay, earned a return trip by beating Creswell 75-48 and will face Clatskanie at 6:30 p.m. In the closest game Friday, Clatskanie edged visiting Burns 68-66.
Amity, which missed the tournament last year, won at Horizon Christian 67-50 and will meet Santiam Christian in the 8:15 p.m. game Thursday. The Eagles, ranked No. 2, beat Salem Academy 65-55.
Since the girls teams for De La Salle North Catholic, Dayton and Santiam Christian don’t have girls teams playing today, and since Clatskanie and Nyssa are playing each other, there is a guarantee of at least 12 different schools being represented in the Bay Area next week and as many as 15.
In the other girls games Saturday, La Pine visits Burns, Yamhill-Carlton is at Brookings-Harbor, Oregon Episcopal travels to Pleasant Hill, Harrisburg is at Blanchet Catholic, Vale visits Riverdale, Amity travels to Warrenton and Salem Academy hosts Sutherlin.