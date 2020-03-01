De La Salle North Catholic will get a chance to defend its Class 3A boys basketball title and the second-and third-place teams from last year also will be back to try to stop the Knights after the tournament field was finalized Saturday.
The top-ranked Knights, who have won the past two crowns, earned their chance to repeat as champions by beating Yamhill-Carlton 59-39 in the playoffs on Saturday.
In the quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Marshfield High School, they will face Oregon Episcopal, one of two road teams to win Saturday. The Aardvarks beat Rainier 56-33.
There could be a title-game rematch in the semifinals on Friday.
Amity, who lost to the Knights in the final last winter, crushed visiting Nyssa 85-51 to advance to the tournament. The Warriors will face Creswell, which topped Sutherlin 49-42, in the second game Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
Amity is one of three teams from the PacWest Conference who won home games Saturday to advance.
Third-ranked Salem Academy, the regular-season PacWest champions, held off Pleasant Hill 54-46 to advance to the tournament and play in the 6:30 p.m. game Thursday against St. Mary’s, which topped Riverdale 62-55. The last time the Crusaders were in the tournament, in 2016, they beat De La Salle North Catholic for the title.
The final quarterfinal game Thursday, which tips at 8:15 p.m., includes the other Medford private school, Cascade Christian, which won at Umatilla 55-44 on Saturday.
The Challengers meet second-ranked Dayton, which beat Warrenton 46-35 to become the third PacWest team in the tournament. Dayton, which lost the 2018 final to the Knights, was beaten in the semifinals last year on a last-second 3-pointer by rival Amity.
The girls matchups were set on Friday and include eight public schools — all different from the boys teams that reached the Bay Area.
In the girls quarterfinals at North Bend High School on Thursday, defending champion Clatskanie meets Harrisburg at 1:30 p.m., with Brookings-Harbor battling Willamina at 3:15 p.m. In the evening session, Burns meets Pleasant Hill at 6:30 p.m. and No. 2 Sutherlin and Vale play in the final game at 8:15.
Admission for each two-game session is $8 for adults and $5 for students.