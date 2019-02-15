COOS BAY — It wasn’t an ideal way to start the Skyline League basketball tournament, but the Pacific girls still have hopes of reaching the Class 1A playoffs.
Behind 23 points from Moriah Michaels and 12 points from Kyla Crume, Days Creek pulled away from the Pirates with a 62-39 win, pushing Pacific to Saturday’s consolation game against Elkton, with the winner of the 2 p.m. game advancing to the state playoffs.
“Defense was our biggest issue out there,” Pacific coach Bob Lemerande said. “You can’t win at this level if you don’t play great defensively.”
Pacific led 9-2 early and 11-8 after the first quarter, but struggled to contain Michaels, a skilled junior guard for the Wolves.
Michaels scored the first eight points of the second quarter for Days Creek and 12 straight points going back into the initial period, finally exiting the game after committing her third foul but not before dealing significant damage to the Pirates.
It was part of a 16-2 run that took Days Creek from down 9-2 to up 18-11, and the Wolves never gave up the lead.
“(Michaels) just tore us up,” Lemerande said. “We talked about it before the game, and obviously she is a great player. She took it to us and we just didn’t execute on defense.”
Michaels scored 15 points as Days Creek took a comfortable 31-18 lead at the break. Lemerande said it was a mixture of a couple things as to why Pacific struggled defensively.
First, Pacific is young. Pacific has just two seniors, both who play sparingly.
Second, Pacific didn’t execute and was in a ton of foul trouble. Kaiya Gourneau, who led Pacific with 12 points, missed much of the first half after picking up her third foul.
That forced the Pirates to find offensive production from a different place. It came from Madi Hall, who had 11 points, including eight in the first half.
“I think that we could’ve played a lot better,” Hall said. “But we tried. We have a lot of freshmen so we have time.”
Pacific, now, has a quick turnaround before taking on Elkton.
Lemerande said he isn’t sure what to expect from the young Pirates, but Hall is excited to get back on the court after a disappointing Friday night.
“I’m just looking forward to (Saturday),” Hall said. “That’s our chance.”
Days Creek, meanwhile, has guaranteed itself a spot in the playoffs and at the worst, a home game.
The Wolves meet North Douglas for the title at 5 p.m. Saturday, with the winner earning the league's top seed and a spot in the final 16.
NORTH DOUGLAS 35, ELKTON 18: The Warriors held the Elks to just two points in each of the first two quarters on the way to the win.
Natalie Thompson had 10 points and Sofia Alcantar nine in the win. Kieryn Carnes had six points for Elkton.
Boys
DAYS CREEK 43, NORTH DOUGLAS 35: The Wolves turned the game around by outscoring the Warriors 17-2 in the third quarter to come from behind for a victory.
Days Creek moved into the championship game Saturday.
Zane DeGroot had 13 points and Caleb Kruzic 10 for Days Creek. Caleb Parks scored 10 for North Douglas.
RIDDLE 66, UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN 51: The Irish built a 14-point halftime lead and advanced to the championship game.
Nate Hopkins had 24 points and Drake Borschwa and Cameron McMichael 10 each for the Irish.
Aaron Buechley had 21 points for the Monarchs, who need to beat North Douglas to advance to the playoffs as the No. 3 seed. Spencer Adams and Jacob Luther had 10 points each for UVC.