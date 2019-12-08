COQUILLE — With Javier Analco powering his way through the paint and Dallas McGill leaking out for transition baskets, Reedsport powered its way to a 64-39 victory against Illinois Valley on Saturday afternoon in the consolation game at the Winter Lake Classic in Coquille.
The Brave bigs outscored the Illinois Valley team as McGill finished with 22 and Analco 21 in the rout. It all started with Analco, who was collecting offensive rebounds, which were converted into three straight lay-ups, as he scored the first 10 points for Reedsport to give the Brave a 10-2 lead.
“I was just looking if they were boxing out or not and there was no box out so I just rebounded and put it back up,” said Analco. “It just makes it so much easier when we just crash the boards and if they aren’t boxing out, there’s no chance for them. Me and Dallas will be there.”
Analco and McGill combined for 15 of Reedsport’s first 16 made field goals and plagued the Cougars with their size and speed.
“We would hope. We would hope that’s the way it would work,” said head coach Allen Chaney of his powerful front court. “What’s really nice, not just tonight but all three games (this season), we had some good scoring all the way down.”
Seven of Reedsport’s eight players scored in the game. Jamison Conger added 10 while Jacob Chaney, Alex Carson and Tyler Thornton all added three points each.
With a limited number of players on the roster, head coach Chaney puts an emphasis on using game settings as a way to grow as a team.
You have free articles remaining.
“We have to take every advantage to get better during the game because we don’t have the ability to have that level of competition in practice. So we have to learn on the fly. So I saw a lot of things that I think we are doing that. I think our communication is getting better,” he said.
After Reedsport took a hold of the game early, Illinois Valley cut its deficit to seven points before the Brave shut down any hopes of a comeback. Reedsport rolled off a 20-4 run from the end of the second quarter to the midway mark of the third quarter. Throughout the fourth the Brave slowed down on offense and worked the clock on the way to improving to 2-1 on the young season.
Illinois Valley’s leading scorer was Starz Saavedra with 10 points.
With eight more nonleague games on the schedule and his offense showing promise, Allen Chaney is now focused on what his team can do on the defensive side of the ball.
“Being able to improve on our team defense, keeping teams from scoring 60s. When we get into certain games in league we have to be able to do that. I’m not worried about us scoring enough to win, it’s that we have to improve our team defense,” he said.
The Brave travel to Glide on Tuesday and host Camas Valley on Wednesday before heading to the North Douglas Winter Invitational on Friday and Saturday.