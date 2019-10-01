Marshfield’s cross country teams swept the titles in the Cinnamon Roll Run at Port Orford on Tuesday.
The Pirates were competing against eight other teams, though only four boys squads and two girls teams were complete with five scoring runners.
And Bandon, which figured to be the biggest competition, raced its runners in pairs, with the faster runners matched up with slower teammates in the buddy running system, so the Tigers were not able to match the Pirates. Brookings-Harbor was second in the boys team race and Bandon second for the girls.
Marshfield had both winners of the individual races.
Aaron Prince won the boys race, covering the 5,000 meters in 19 minutes and 34 seconds. Teammate Robert Kliewer was second in 20:18, followed by Brookings-Harbor’s Kaleb Barnes was third (20:30) followed by Marshfield’s Kyran Erwin (20:41) and Jacob Cavlert (20:52). Bandon’s first two runners were Aero Franklin (20:58) and Ansen Converse (20:59) in sixth and seventh. They were followed by Myrtle Point’s Aidan Lilienthal (21:10) and a trio of Brookings-Harbor runners: Everest Abblitt (21:17), Zachary Abblitt (21:22) and Daniel Strom (21:31).
Kaylee Delzotti won the girls race in 23:46, with Coquille’s Allie Storts second (24:31). Myrtle Point’s Sarah Nicholson was third (25:04), with Reedsport’s Ashley Schuttpelz (25:05) and Marshfield’s Bailey Wallack (25:17) rounding out the top five.
The next five included Marshfield’s Jordan Baarstad (25:20), Gold Beach’s Anna McCann (27:25), Marshfield’s Daryanne Huntley (27:54) and the first two Bandon runners: Kyle Barker (28:13) and Danielle McLain (28:14).
A lot of the same teams will travel to the Florence area Saturday for the Woahink Lake Invitational. Some of the squads also will compete in the Coquille Valley Classic at Myrtle Point on Oct. 19.