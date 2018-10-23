The stretch run of the cross country season has arrived, with the biggest two meets of the season coming up for the teams around the state.
This week, the runners will compete in their district meets, trying to advance to the state meet on Nov. 3 at Lane Community College.
The action gets started with the Midwestern League meet hosted by North Bend on Wednesday at Tugman State Park in Lakeside. The following day, Marshfield and Siuslaw compete in the Sky-Em League meet at Lane Community College and the rest of the South Coast’s schools are in action in their district meets at Valley of the Rogue State Park in Rogue River.
The Sky-Em meet would be a good state preview if the league got three berths. As it is in Class 4A, only two teams qualify, and the only spot that appears up for grabs is the second-place team for the boys, in what should be a tight battle between Siuslaw and Marshfield to see who is runner-up to powerful Marist Catholic.
“It will be interesting,” Marshfield coach Steve Delgado said. “Everybody’s got to do their job. You hope everybody puts together the best race possible.”
Based on season-best times, Siuslaw has a slight edge over Marshfield, though the times are relatively close and Marshfield could get all five of its scoring runners in before Siuslaw’s fourth. The Pirates will get a boost from the return of Chandler Pruett, who missed the final race of the season with an ankle injury.
“He’s a tough kid,” Delgado said. “I expect him to race hard.”
Gabe Delgado leads the Pirates and Brendon Jensen leads Siuslaw, both with top times under 17 minutes for the season. The individual favorite is Jimmy Talley of Cottage Grove and Elmira’s Paul Ossowski also has a shot at one of the five individual berths for state.
Marist and Siuslaw are expected to battle for the girls title, with Marshfield a distant third. But Jazmin Chavez is favored to earn one of the individual berths for the Pirates, entering with the third best time behind Marist’s McKenna Priske and Anika Thompson of Junction City.
“Jaz will be fine,” Steve Delgado said. “She’s in a good position. Obviously she will have to run well. But she has looked great the last couple races.”
Both Chavez and teammate Kaylee Delzotti placed in the top 10 at state last year. Delzotti has her work cut out to earn a return trip to state.
“There’s so much talent in this league,” Delgado said, noting that the Pirates are ranked seventh, but have the misfortune of being in the same league as the top two teams.
Even if Delzotti matched her lifetime best of 19:47 set at last year’s state meet, she might not be good enough to get back — seven runners have faster times this fall.
The district meet starts at noon Thursday in Eugene.
Midwestern League
North Bend is hosting the district meet in its first year as part of the Class 5A league, and though the league advances four boys and four girls teams to state, the Bulldogs face an uphill battle to be among them.
The league features both perhaps the top individual boy in the state, Ashland’s Evan Holland, who ran a blazing time of 14 minutes and 53 seconds for 5,000 meters at the recent Warner Pacific Classic, and maybe the best team in Crater. Ashland’s Holland and Arlo Davis, Churchill’s Peter Lechman and Crater’s Jantz Tostenson all rank in the top five in the state individually for Class 5A.
The Comets, Ashland, Churchill and Springfield figure to be the top four teams on the boys side, while North Bend’s top runners, Gavyn Tatge and Tyson Flitcroft, will battle to be in the top 25.
North Bend’s girls have a better shot, coming in seeded fifth, also behind Crater, Ashland, Churchill and Springfield. Celeste Sinko, North Bend’s top girl, could finish in the top 15.
The meet begins at 2 p.m.
Small schools
Bandon’s boys are favored in the Class 2A-1A District 4 meet at Valley of the Rogue State Park on Thursday, led by Isaac Cutler and Aero Franklin.
Like at the other meets, the top five individuals qualify for state, as well as the top two teams.
Cutler, Franklin and teammates Hunter Angove, Luke Brown and Charlie Ells all rank in the top 16 for the special district, which features 20 different schools in the Class 2A-1A division for boys.
Class 3A has its own division for boys this year, and Brookings-Harbor ranks first in the division, led by freshman Kaleb Carmesin, the individual favorite, and Zachary Abblitt.
All the schools are together for the girls in Class 3A-2A-1A, with as many as 13 teams battling for three spots.
Bandon will be battling Class 3A St. Mary’s, as well as Lakeview and Oak Hill for one of the spots, led by freshman Holly Hutton and junior Shannon Smith, a first-year cross country runner.
Hutton and Smith also have a shot at top-five individual finishes while Coquille freshman Allie Storts will battle for one of the individual spots in a race where Pleasant Hill senior Maddy Woodward is the strong individual favorite. Myrtle Point freshman Sarah Nicholson also is among the top individuals.
The first varsity race is the Class 3A-2A-1A girls at 2:30 p.m., followed by the 2A-1A boys at 3:30 and the 3A boys at 4:30.