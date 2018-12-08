NORTH BEND — With four champions, the Crook County Cowboys pulled away for the team title at the 33rd Coast Classic.
Crook County (266) outpaced second-place Roseburg (213) by more than 50 points with Crescent Valley, which also had four champions, coming in third with 204 points. Marshfield finished eighth in points (92), and had four placers in the prestigious tournament.
Both Crook County and Crescent Valley spread their wins across the classes.
For Crook County, Hunter Mode took the 126-pound title and Zachary Mauras won at 132 pounds. Kyle Knudtson won the 182-pound title with a pin in 42 seconds and teammate Jaxson Rhoden won the 190-pound title with a decision.
Crescent Valley took the lightest two weight classes, with Gabe Wisenhunt winning the 106-pound title with a pin in 19 seconds in the final, then Chance Lamer won the 113-pound championship with a decision. Later Legend Lamer (145) and James Rowley (152) also won.
Chance Lamer (lower weights) and Knudtson (upper weights) were voted the outstanding wrestlers by the coaches.
Roseburg managed second place with just one champion — Darian Thacker at 160 — but had two runners up (Nash Singleton at 113 and Ethan Stoner at 170) to go along with two third-place finishes, three fourth-place finishes, one fifth-place and one sixth-place finish.
No South Coast grapplers got to the finals on Saturday, but six ended up placing.
Marshfield's Tandy Martin (152) and Peyton Forbes (160) both placed third, as did Myrtle Point’s Tyler Huerta (126).
Returning state champion Kody Koumentis finished fourth for Marshfield at 132 pounds after a comeback fell just short against Crescent Valley's Hunter Eveland in the third-place match. Aiden Adams was fifth at 195 pounds for the Pirates.
Coquille's Brayden Clayburn placed sixth at 160 pounds.