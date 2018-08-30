Brian Cronk won the $1,000 top prize in the second annual Battle at the Beach at Coos Bay Speedway last weekend.
Cook and 17 other members of the Iron Giant Street Stock Series battled local drivers in the 50-lap main event.
Cronk started on the pole, but had to hold off local driver Steve Dubisar. Andrew Langan, who started 14th on the grid, won a close battle for third with Donald Schott and Justin Evans. Burnabe Lujan was sixth, followed by Shawn Cronk, Eric Jamport, Jeff Thurman and Doug Scott.
Brian Cronk also won the trophy dash and his eight-lap heat race, while Dubisar and Sean Cronk were the other heat race winners.
Brody Montgomery maintained his lead in the NASCAR Super Late Model points race with his eighth main event win of the season, easily beating Thor Kristensen and Devon Brown, the final driver who finished on the lead lap. Wayne Butler was fourth, followed by Chris Kristensen, Chris Ray, Mike Taylor and Kristy Grout. Montgomery also won the trophy dash and he and Kristensen won the heat races.
Butler won his eighth heat race of the season in the Sportsman Late Model division. Point leader Dyllan Siewell was second, followed by Braden Fugate, Josh Kralicek and Tom Williams. Siewell won the trophy dash and Butler won the heat race.
Payton Reigard won the Hornets main event. Travis Pugh was second, followed by Gabrielle Bolles, Leroy Rockwell, point leader Tyler Tullos, Dusty Shingleton, April Warmack, Matt Shoenborn, Hannah Robison and Chuck Peck. Robison won the trophy dash and her heat race, but retired six laps into the main event. Tullos won the other heat race.
Ken Fox won a close race with Tom Siewell and points leader Sam Talon in the Mini Outlaws. Talon won the trophy dash and Fox the heat race.
Griff Smith won the 15-lap Junior Stingers main event ahead of Alex Butler. Smith also swept the trophy dash and heat race.
This week, the speedway hosts the Wingless Sprint Car Ironman race on Saturday night, with local divisions also including Late Models, Street Stock, Mini Outlaws and Hornets.
The grandstands open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $15 for adults, $13 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17. Children 6 and under get in for free and a family pass for two adults and up to three kids is $45.
The speedway also will host mud drags on Sunday. The pits open at 10 a.m., with the grandstands opening at 1 p.m. and racing starting at 2 p.m.
General admission is $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens and students. Kids 6 and under get in free and a family pass for two adults and up to three students is $25.
For more information, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.