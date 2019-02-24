COOS BAY — It’s still the highest scoring state championship basketball game in Oregon history.
It was 50 years ago. There was no 3-point shot. Every quarter started with a jump ball. Behind 26 points from Mark Garboden, Creswell outlasted Sutherlin for a 100-91 win in front of outlandishly packed Pirate Palace, starting an emergence of Creswell basketball still felt to this day.
“It was interesting being part of a basketball program that would take off and make a move,” Creswell player Larry Wheeler said.
The Creswell squad will be honored on the 50th anniversary of its state title during the boys championship game of this year's Class 3A tournament Saturday at Marshfield High School.
Creswell didn’t have much of a basketball tradition before Harland Towne coached his twin sons — Pat and Mike — along with star Garboden, among others, to a decent 1967-68 season before breaking through the next year.
It wasn’t a big team by any stretch. The tallest guy Creswell had was 6-foot-1 on a good day, but they ran and played fundamentally and together.
“I can just remember practice, (we were) always running,” reserve Gary Syphers said. “Run, run, run, run, run.”
“We were little and slow,” Pat Towne joked, “but we were quick.”
And so it makes sense how the Bulldogs could score so much. It was up-tempo basketball before that was the norm. It wasn’t even the first time Creswell scored in the triple digits.
Creswell beat Newport 72-62 in the quarterfinals, then beat Gladstone 70-63 to meet Sutherlin in the final.
Before Creswell and Sutherlin played, the day’s first game went to overtime and the next game, which involved the local Myrtle Point Bobcats, went to double overtime. Both crowds, with Creswell’s multiple rooter buses added, stayed.
The Pirate Palace was packed. It was standing room only at the top of the second level. Bleachers sat at each baseline that were full. Kids sat in a ring around the boundary. It was estimated that 4,000 people packed in the building.
“That was one of the biggest gyms we’ve ever played in,” Randy Wheeler said. “We were scared to death in the locker room.”
“We ran up on the floor from Marshfield’s locker room and we just felt like we ran into humid Florida,” Pat Towne added. “It was hot and wet upstairs.”
Creswell used its fast-paced offense effectively, getting the ball up the floor with passes instead of dribbles as Coach Harland dictated.
It was Creswell’s defense, though, that was the most interesting.
Creswell never had a set defense. Instead, it was based on who made the last basket. If this guy made a shot, the Bulldogs would put on a three-quarter-court press. If that guy hit one, it was a half-court trap, and so on.
“Boy, that would make it really hard for other teams to figure out what we’re doing,” Mike Towne said. “I can remember doing that and really getting on a roll.”
But the eventual-champion Creswell squad got into foul trouble and they pulled back the defensive pressure, allowing the eventual-runner-up Sutherlin Bulldogs to score nearly as effectively as Creswell.
“They were in the same mindset,” Pat Towne said. “They liked to get the ball up the court.”
Garboden, who tragically died due to a brain tumor before his 10-year class reunion, led the way offensively. His clever skill against Sutherlin’s taller players earned him First-Team All-Tournament honors and, as claimed by the radio broadcast, a standing ovation from the crowd and the officials when he eventually fouled out in the fourth quarter with his 26 points.
But he sat most of the third period after picking up his fourth foul, forcing Harland to go to his bench, something he was reluctant to do.
In came Larry Joslin, who went 4-for-4 from the field in place of Garboden, keeping Creswell scoring on its incredible pace.
With five minutes left, Creswell led by eight points, leading the radio announcer to assume that the Bulldogs would slow down. He was wrong. Creswell scored 20 points in the final five minutes, playing fast until the very end.
Nobody on the floor for Creswell really knew how close they were to 100, just that they were playing their game. Pat Towne got it to Wheeler who made a simple little shot and the crowd went crazy. Pat wasn’t impressed by the shot himself, thinking it was just another basket. It was only after the game did he realize what had happened.
“It was pretty dang cool,” he said.
That Creswell win helped establish the program as a good one.
One of the Bulldog cheerleaders eventually had a son named Luke Jackson, who played for the University of Oregon and briefly in the NBA. Jackson led the Bulldogs to a state title 31 years after his mother cheered one on.
Before he helped establish Gonzaga as a national basketball power, Mark Few played games as a Creswell Bulldog.
That one Creswell team, the one that lives in history as the first and most prolific in terms of scoring, planted seeds that today are still giving fruit.
“I talk to Mark Few quite a bit and his dad, and they both thought that we inspired their group, to think it was something important and fun to do,” Mike Towne said.