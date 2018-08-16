The fall sports teams from Crater High School near Medford will be visiting Marshfield High School this weekend to escape the smoky conditions in the Rogue Valley.
The teams will be using Marshfield’s facilities Friday through Sunday and the athletes will be staying in the buildings on campus.
The Crater football, soccer and cross country teams will be in town and also have asked to borrow the facilities next weekend if conditions don't improve back home.
Last fall, a number of football games were moved to the South Coast from the Rogue Valley because of smoke from wildfires, and the same could happen this fall.
This is the first week of official practice for fall sports teams. The first football games for area teams will be Aug. 31, including the Civil War game between Marshfield and North Bend. Football teams can participate in jamborees next Friday.