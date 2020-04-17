North Bend and Marshfield didn’t have any players selected to the all-state teams for basketball, but their leagues brought in some of the highest honors for Class 5A and Class 4A in voting of the state’s coaches.
In Class 5A, Nate Bittle of Crater, one of the schools in the Midwestern League with North Bend, was the player of the year. Meanwhile, in Class 4A, the player of the year (Nic Stice) and coach of the year (Bart Pollard) both came from Marist Catholic, which is one of Marshfield’s Sky-Em League foes.
Three of the other top honors went to players or coaches who were at Marshfield’s holiday basketball tournament in December. Philomath swept the Class 4A girls honors with player of the year Sage Kramer and coach of the year Ben Silva.
And Crook County’s Jason Mumm was named Class 5A boys coach of the year after leading the Cowboys to the state tournament for the first time in school history.
Bittle was joined on the Class 5A boys first team by Churchill’s Brian Goracke. Churchill’s Danika Starr was on the girls first team.
Churchill’s Silas Bennion, Crater’s Kruger Edwards and Willamette’s Luke Smith all were on the boys second team and Samaje Morgan of Churchill was an honorable mention pick.
For the Class 5A girls, Willamette’s Natalie Willoughby was on the second team and Crather’s McKenzie Hirsch was an honorable mention pick.
In Class 4A, Matty Ladd of Cottage Grove was on the girls second team and Ben Morehouse of Marist Catholic was an honorable mention pick for boys.
In Class 1A, four players from the Skyline League received some recognition.
For the girls, Moriah Michaels of Days Creek was on the second team, while Nikki Derrick of North Douglas was on the third team and Kieryn Carnes of Elkton received honorable mention.
For the boys, Jake Gerrard of North Douglas was on the third team.
Three girls shared player of the year honors: Kelsie Siegner of Crane, Erin Counts of St. Paul and Sabrian Albee of Joseph. Crane’s Stub Travis was coach of the year.
For the boys, Triad swept the top awards with player of the year Michael Irvine and coach of the year Jason Young.
Complete all-state teams for all three classifications are in today’s Scoreboard section.
Class 5A Girls
Player of the Year: Meagan Mendazona, Central
Coach of the Year: Tal Wold, Silverton
First Team — Meagan Mendazona, sr, Central; Sydney Burns, jr, Wilsonville; Ellie Croco, sr, Lebanon; Danika Starr, soph, Churchill; Addison Wedin, jr, La Salle Prep.
Seond Team — Madison Holm, sr, St. Helens; Emily Niebergall, sr, La Salle Prep; Paige Pentzer, jr, Ridgeview; Truitt Reilly, jr, Silverton; Natalie Willoughby, sr, Willamette.
Honorable Mention — Emilia Bishop, jr, Wilsonville; Cali Denson, soph, Milwaukie; McKenzie Hirsch, soph, Crater; Muriel Hoisington, soph, Pendleton; Ellie Schmitz, sr, Silverton; Riley Traeger, sr, Silverton; Mary Workman, sr, Lebanon.
Class 5A Boys
Player of the Year: Nate Bittle, Crater
Coach of the Year: Jason Mumm, Crook County
First Team — Nate Bittle, jr, Crater; David Gonzales, sr, Silverton; Brian Goracke, sr, Churchill; Dakota Reber, sr, Wilsonville; Gabe Reichle, sr, Wilsonville.
Second Team — Silas Bennion, sr, Churchill; Kruger Edwards, sr, Crater; Kevin Sanchez, jr, Crook County; Luke Smith, jr, Willamette; TJ Zimmermann, jr, West Albany.
Honorable Mention — Damontae Burns, jr, Parkrose; Isaiah Gilliam, jr, South Albany; Samaje Morgan, soph, Churchill; Dakota Sams, jr, Pendleton; Keegan Shivers, sr, Wilsonville.
Class 4A Girls
Player of the Year: Sage Kramer, Philomath
Coach of the Year: Ben Silva, Philomath
First Team — Sage Kramer, soph, Philomath; Katie Ensign, sr, North Marion; Kaiah Fisher, jr, Hidden Valley; Brooklynn Hankwitz, sr, Astoria; Sydney Younger, sr, Baker.
Second Team — Camryn Collman, jr, La Grande; Matty Ladd, jr, Cottage Grove; Josie Napoli, jr, Valley Catholic; KJ Nyquist, sr, Stayton; Emma Pankalla, sr, Philomath.
Honorable Mention — Ella Dunlap, jr, La Grande; Mya Hammah, jr, North Marion; Teryn Powers, soph, Hidden Valley; Mia Rust, jr, Philomath; Jiana Smith-Francis, sr, Madras.
Class 4A Boys
Player of the Year: Nic Stice, Marist Catholic
Coach of the Year: Bart Pollard, Marist Catholic
First Team — Nic Stice, sr, Marist Catholic; Ryan Hague, sr, Seaside; Sergio Jimenez, sr, North Marion; Matthew Neubert, sr, Henley; Jacob Slifka, sr, Banks.
Second Team — Jude Ashpole, jr, Gladstone; Michael Lundy, jr, Philomath; Jeovanny Marroquin, jr, Woodburn; Carson Molan, jr, Cascade; Caden Long, sr, Baker.
Honorable Mention — Jacob Cook, jr, Klamath Union; Jarred Evans, sr, Banks; Darius Hall, sr, Henley; Ethan Hutsell, sr, Phoenix; Ben Morehouse, jr, Marist Catholic.
Class 1A Girls
Co-Players of the Year: Kelsie Siegner, Crane; Erin Counts, St. Paul; Sabrina Albee, Joseph
Coach of the Year: Stub Travis, Crane
First Team — Kelsie Siegner, soph, Crane; Erin Counts, sr, St. Paul; Sabrina Albee, jr, Joseph; Riley Davis, jr, Crane; Isabelle Wyss, sr, St. Paul.
Second Team — Sydney Lawrence, sr, Perrydale; Lizzy Grandle, soph, Country Christian; Peyton Robinson, sr, Mohawk; Moriah Michaels, sr, Days Creek; Emily Powers, soph, Damascus Christian; Faith McCarty, soph, Echo.
Third Team — Shelie Doman, jr, Crane; Kenzie Lawrence, sr, Perrydale; Nicki Derrick, sr, North Douglas; Belle Blair, jr, Powder Valley; Mia Milasonovic, sr, Paisley.
Honorable Mention — Rachel Haas, jr, Southwest Christian; Dani Clark, soph, Crane; Kiana Quintero, jr, Jordan Valley; Kydle Gormley, jr, Mohawk; Kieryn Carnes, sr, Elkton; Elli Kent, soph, Trinity Lutheran.
Class 1A Boys
Player of the Year: Michael Irvine, Triad
Coach of the Year: Jason Young, Triad
First Team — Michael Irvine, sr, Triad; Matt Eidler, sr, Trinity Lutheran; Mick Schimmel, sr, Nixyaawii; Jacob Zakharyuk, sr, Damascus Christian; Micah Colburn, sr, Damascus Christian.
Second Team — Tyasin Burns, jr, Nixyaawii; Andrew Stoddard, jr, Crosshill Christian; Evan Dallum, sr, Crosshill Christian; Ethan Moritz, sr, Triad; Kobe Jensen, jr, Life Christian.
Third Team — Cole Dieter, sr, Prairie City; Blake Lambert, sr, Life Christian; Scotty Gilbert, soph, Trinity Lutheran; Jake Gerrard, sr, North Douglas; Cooper Bales, jr, Dufur.
Honorable Mention — Garrett Olsen, jr, South Wasco County; Hunter Padberg, jr, Arlington/Ione; Silas Roth, fr, North Lake; Jason Lafayette, jr, Falls City; Chase Murray, jr, Joseph; Joshua Rowe, sr, Mohawk; Caleb Lingel, jr, Horizon Christian; James Kreamier, sr, Ukiah/Long Creek.