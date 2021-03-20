Marshfield’s volleyball team suffered a pair of Sky-Em League losses at Gold Beach on Friday.
The Lions swept the opener 25-12, 25-18, 25-17. Marshfield took the opening set in the second match before the Lions won the last three in a 20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18 win over the Pirates.
Paige Macduff led Marshfield’s offense in the opening match with five kills and four aces. Carmen Samuels had 19 digs and Raegan Rhodes nine assists.
In the second match, Cedar Ward had 10 kills and Rhodes and Macduff had seven each. Rhodes had 14 assists and Gracie Peach 10. Samuels had 16 digs and Ward 13.
Marshfield is at Siuslaw on Tuesday and then has a pair of matches at Marist Catholic on Thursday.