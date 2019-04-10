COOS BAY — Marshfield’s baseball team didn’t get to the seventh inning many times last season.
The final inning of a baseball game is often the hardest one to get through for a team holding a lead, with desperation and urgency coming from the other dugout. So it was on a rainy Wednesday evening, when Cottage Grove scored four runs in the top of the seventh on no hits, turning a 5-3 deficit into a 7-6 win over the Pirates in both teams’ Sky Em League debut.
“We said all along there would be growing pains,” Marshfield coach Floyd Montiel said. “I don’t want to sound like a broken record, but we’re young. We’re gonna learn. And the fact is, we do have to play seven innings, and we haven’t played a lot of seven inning (games) in the past. But we gotta finish the game. That’s what it comes down to. We gotta finish the game.”
The loss spoiled an outstanding outing from lone senior Cameron Olson, who struck out nine Lions in 4 1-3 innings of work.
The loss also spoiled an outstanding day at the plate from freshman shortstop Dom Montiel, who went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, run and RBI.
But it didn’t spoil the season, one in which Marshfield has shown some resiliency in the face of some tough situations.
“What I’ve learned from these guys, what we learned when we were down in Hidden Valley, is that they’ve shown some resiliency,” Floyd Montiel said. “In the Sweet Home game we’re down nine and come back to lose 13-12 against a pretty quality team. And same thing, that seventh inning. It shows these guys don’t give up. They’re guys of high character and they are working at it and trying to develop that never-give-up attitude.”
As Montiel told his team after the game, there were a lot of good things in Wednesday’s game.
Trace James doubled to deep right field. Dom Montiel’s triple was an opposite-way smash down the right field line. Olson was fantastic. Ryan Knight was really good in relief until some hit batters chased him in the seventh. Logan Peck, before being lifted for a sub, was constantly on base and causing havoc with his legs.
There’s beginning to be a core to build around for the future, with only one senior (Olson) departing after the season.
Outside of some free bases issued by the pitching staff, it was the defense that ultimately sunk the Pirates.
An error in the top of the first handed Cottage Grove a run. Hunter Sharkey walked, stole second and scored on a Wyatt Sayles one-out single and Sayles moved to second on the throw home. Sayles, also the Cottage Grove starting pitcher, took off for third. The throw skipped into left field, though, and Sayles eased home, doubling Cottage Grove’s lead at 2-0.
Olson sandwiched an infield hit between a pair of strikeouts and limited the damage to just that.
“He did awesome,” Floyd Montiel said. “And he hasn’t thrown since Mazama (on March 15). But he’s thrown some really strong bullpens. As our lone senior, I couldn’t be happier for him individually.”
Marshfield showed some of that resiliency in the home half of the first, getting a walk and stolen base from Peck and a sharp single from Knight up the middle, which easily plated the speedy Pirates center fielder.
Olson settled down in the second. Cottage Grove lefty first baseman Logan Spink did triple to deep right, but was stranded 90 feet from the plate with a strikeout and a fly out to right field that Trace James had to catch on the run.
Marshfield responded with its biggest inning of the game. James walked, then Montiel doubled on a ball to center that had some considerable top spin and skipped past Lions center fielder Gavin Sowa, pushing James to third.
Liam Webster followed with a single, plating James and scooting Montiel over to third. On the next pitch to new hitter Jason Hinds, Webster took off for second and was safe, but the throw got into center field, allowing Montiel to slip across the plate for Marshfield’s first lead at 3-2.
An out later, Peck reached on an error, which allowed Webster to move up to third. On the first pitch to Tandy Martin, Peck took off for second and Webster timed it perfectly, taking off as soon as the catcher released it and scored easily, doubling Marshfield’s lead to 4-2.
Cottage Grove and Marshfield traded runs in the third. Jaxon Simmons doubled, stole third and scored for Cottage Grove when the throw there was offline and into the outfield.
Marshfield got the run back when James singled sharply past Lions second baseman Simmons and Montiel doubled a pitch later for a 5-3 Pirates lead.
“I was going through a slump a little bit at the start of the season,” Montiel said. “But I’ve been working on hitting and seeing the ball really well and just hitting the ball.”
It stayed 5-3 until the seventh, with Knight escaping a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fifth with a pair of strikeouts, bailing out Olson, who had walked three Cottage Grove batters.
In the seventh — the hardest inning to finish — things went sideways.
Knight hit Sharkey with one out, then plunked Simmons, who appeared to offer at the pitch but was awarded first base anyway.
An error in the infield got Sharkey across home, cutting the Pirate lead to one at 5-4, and put two runners in scoring position with just one out.
A walk loaded the bases and a ground ball to Dom Montiel at short pulled the freshman into the hole toward third and his quick throw home for the force was late, and Cottage Grove had tied the score at five.
Another hit by pitch chased Knight, and Montiel came in and walked the first batter he faced, giving Cottage Grove a small cushion at 7-5. The freshman struck out the next two batters looking to end the frame and sent Marshfield into the dugout needing at least two runs to either extend the game or win it.
And the Pirates almost did it.
Tryce Greiner and Knight both walked to start the inning, then Ezra Waterman walked to load the bases with one out. Cottage Grove had gone to reliever Ezra Senters, but changed to Sharkey after the second walk.
James then chased a high pitch and pounded it into the ground, and Sharkey fielded and went home to Koltin Britten for the force out, but the throw to first was high and into right field and Greiner scored, cutting Cottage Grove’s lead to one at 7-6 with two outs with Dom Montiel coming up.
But he popped up to second base, sending Cottage Grove back north with a win and Marshfield home with a tough-luck loss.
Though it wasn’t an ideal result, Marshfield doesn’t have much time to dwell on it. The Pirates head to Eugene to take on Marist Catholic on Friday in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.
“We’re improving every day,” Dom Montiel said. “We’re gonna get back to work tomorrow in practice. We’re gonna go hard, get better and be ready for Marist on Friday.”
Schedule changes
The weather continues to lead to altering of baseball and softball schedules.
In the Sunset Conference, Reedsport's baseball game at Waldport was postponed again Wednesday and is now scheduled for Saturday. Meanwhile, Reedsport's baseball and softball games against Bandon on Friday have been moved from Reedsport to Bandon because the fields there are in better shape.
Myrtle Point and Waldport have switched sites for their games, with the Bobcats now visiting the Irish on Thursday in baseball and Saturday in softball. Coquille and Toledo have postponed their games from Thursday to Monday.
North Bend and Churchill will play their baseball and softball games either Thursday or Friday in North Bend. The decision had not been made early Thursday morning.