Coquille will be the only South Coast football team to host in the playoffs, though six will have first-round games next weekend.
The Red Devils ended up with the No. 2 ranking in Class 2A, and will host Santiam in a game that will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday. If the Red Devils can beat the Wolverines, they also will be home in the quarterfinals against either Culver or Knappa, who meet Friday in Astoria.
Santiam finished in a tie for third place in Class 2A District 2 (the Tri-River Conference), but lost its final two regular-season games, to Sheridan and Colton, and is 3-4 overall.
Also in the Class 2A playoffs, Bandon will be on the road against No. 3 Heppner on Saturday in a game scheduled for 1 p.m. The Mustangs are the only unbeaten team in Class 2A and a squad that has allowed just 66 points all year with five shutouts. Toledo, which finished third in the Sunset Conference behind Coquille and the Tigers, but had a better preseason than Bandon, will be home against Lost River on Saturday.
In the Class 5A playoffs, North Bend will be on the road Friday night against Wilsonville, after the Bulldogs’ regular-season win over Willamette wasn’t enough to lift them up from ninth to eighth in the power ranking.
Wilsonville won the District 1 West Division, though the Wildcats do come into the playoffs after a loss to Parkrose in the District 1 crossover round Friday. The Bulldogs and Wildcats will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday. If North Bend can win, its likely second-round opponent will be top-ranked and defending state champion Thurston, which opens against Corvallis.
Marshfield will start the Class 4A playoffs where the season ended last fall, when the Pirates visit defending state champion and top-ranked Banks. The Pirates’ only three losses were to North Bend and to Marist Catholic and Gladstone, which both will host Class 4A playoff games, but their power ranking slipped because of the relative weakness of the Sky-Em League and because their other two nonleague opponents combined for just one win.
The teams will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday.
In the Class 3A playoffs, Brookings-Harbor earned the one at-large bid available for the second straight year and will open the playoffs at Amity on Saturday. The game is a rematch of the Bruins’ playoff opener last year, which Amity won 52-6, so Brookings-Harbor is hoping for a better result this year.
Meanwhile, Siuslaw’s tremendous turnaround season from last year’s winless campaign includes a spot in the playoffs and a Friday night game at top-ranked Hidden Valley.
Admission for all first-round playoff games is $8 for adults and $5 for students.