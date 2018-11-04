Coquille’s volleyball team won both its matches Saturday to finish fourth at the Class 2A state volleyball tournament, earning a trophy at state for the fifth straight year.
The Red Devils swept Oakridge in the semifinals 25-22, 25-21, 25-20, and then did the same to Weston-McEwen in the fourth-place match 25-20, 25-19, 25-18.
“It was an exciting day as the girls played as a complete team in all areas,” Coquille coach Suzanne Grami said. “The seniors led and were able to get a trophy all four years at state.
“I was very proud of them.”
Abbey Dieu led the way on offense for the day with 16 kills and 10 digs while Grace Sinclair had 13 kills, 30 digs, three stuff blocks and three aces. Halle Layton led the team with six aces for the day and also had seven kills, six stuff blocks, two assists and 11 touch blocks.
Morgan Miller had five kills and two stuff blocks; Kaylee Green had 24 assists, 13 digs and two aces; Brooklynn Duble had four aces and 20 digs; and Jami Goin had another sensational game in her final match at libero with 37 digs and outstanding serve receive, Grami said.
The rest of the Red Devils also contributed to the two wins. Morgan Baird had eight kills, two stuff blocks and two assists; Drew Wilson had 19 assists, five digs and two aces; Ellie Ekelund had five kills, six stuff blocks and 12 touch blocks; and twins Saige and Spencer Gallino provided a break for their teammates throughout the day.
The tournament was a typical team effort for the Red Devils, who for the fifth straight year earned a state trophy without having a single player selected to the all-tournament first or second team. Four of the five years the Red Devils have finished at least fourth.
Coquille finished the season with a 26-4 overall record, which might be a school record — it is the most wins in any of the five trophy seasons.
The four losses came against teams that finished second or third in their respective state tournaments. Grant Union, which beat Coquille in the quarterfinals, fell to Portland Christian in a five-set thriller for the state title, 28-26, 23-25, 25-11, 24-26, 15-13. Simone Gordon had 29 kills for the Royals.
Central Linn, the only Class 2A team to beat Coquille in the regular season, had a four-set win over top-ranked Kennedy in the third-place match.
The other two teams to beat Coquille, Cascade Christian and South Umpqua, finished second and third, respectively, in the Class 3A tournament on Saturday.
Santiam Christian beat Cascade Christian 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17 in the championship match as Emily Bourne and Kassie Staton combined for 38 kills.
Also on Saturday, Valley Catholic edged Sky-Em champion Cottage Grove for the Class 4A title, 23-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-22, 15-11. Kayla Robbins had 42 kills and Allie Merz 57 assists for the Valiants, while Reilly Kelty had 21 kills for Cottage Grove.
In Class 5A, Corvallis finished a dominant run to the title by sweeping Ridgeview 25-18, 25-13, 25-18. Tanya Sisson had six aces and eight kills as part of a balanced Corvallis offense.
Midwestern League champion Crater fell to Hood River Valley in five sets in the fourth-place match.
In Class 1A, St. Paul beat Powder Valley 25-16, 12-25, 25-8, 25-12 for the title to finish a perfect 30-0 season. Isabelle Wyss and Erin Counts combined for 40 kills. Skyline League champion North Douglas fell to Hosanna Christian in the third-place match.
In Class 6A, Jesuit swept Sprague 25-13, 25-11, 27-25 for the title. The Crusaders finished a season without any losses to Oregon schools, and only one set loss, against Central Catholic back on Sept. 8.