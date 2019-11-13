COQUILLE — Tim GeDeros said Portland State is getting a great asset in Morgan Baird.
“They are not just getting a great athlete,” the Coquille coach said after Baird signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball for the Vikings. “They are getting a great student and a great person.
“They are getting the complete package.”
Baird was named the Class 2A player of the year last winter after leading the Red Devils to the state championship game, where they lost by a single point to Heppner.
But more than just the versatile player who is an outstanding scorer, passer and rebounder, Baird also is a great leader for the Red Devils and donates her time helping Coquille’s eighth-grade team.
Baird was contacted by the Vikings after Coquille’s run at the state tournament, and was sold on the team once she met the coaching staff and visited the campus. She committed the day the coaches called in May to offer a full ride scholarship.
She said she had no second thoughts about signing with the Vikings on Wednesday, the opening day of the fall signing period.
“I committed early because I knew it was a perfect fit for me,” she said.
She signed her letter of intent early in the day and then had a second signing party in the afternoon, in front of family, friends, coaches and the eighth-graders she is helping.
She took time to thank everyone from her coaches and her teammates to her parents and the community.
“I’ve loved basketball since third grade,” Baird said, adding that she has had great coaches, as well as great mentors among her teammates when she reached the high school.
“I definitely could not have done it without my coaches and teammates. They’ve supported me all the years.”
Baird is the first South Coast basketball player in recent years to sign with an NCAA Division I school, and said the full-ride scholarship takes away the stress of worrying about how to pay for college.
She plans to study international studies with the hope of eventually becoming a diplomat.
Bryan Baird, Morgan’s dad, said Portland State is a good fit, among several that recruited her.
“There are some great colleges out there that are good academic fits,” he said. “This is the one she likes the most.”
He added he’s glad all her time honing her skills in high school and with her traveling team have led to the opportunity to play at the next level.
“I’m happy to see the work that she’s done pay off,” he said.
Wendi Baird, Morgan’s mom, said her daughter will remember her small-town roots.
“She has been so lucky to have this community with her all the time,” Wendi said. “She’s always been a kid that has appreciated the small-town atmosphere.”
Baird has been a standout throughout her career with Coquille, an unselfish passer who makes the players around her better, GeDeros said.
Because of her size (5-foot-11), she has been an inside player for the Red Devils, but he said she could just as well be the point guard with her dribbling skills. Portland State listed her as a forward in a tweet congratulating her Wednesday morning.
She likes the thought of playing that position, and pointed out how in college, everybody is bigger.
“I’ve been getting lots of shots up to improve my outside shot,” she said.
She hopes the Red Devils can win a state title after coming oh so close to the first championship for a girls team in school history last winter.
“I’m very excited for this year,” she said. “We are returning a lot of great players.”
The Red Devils are hungry, too, after just missing the title last year.
“It’s driven me to get to the next level, to be better for my team,” she said.
Winter practice officially starts Monday. Until then, she will continue mentoring the players who will suit up for Coquille after she graduates.
Brenda West, who coached Baird when she was an eighth-grader, now enjoys watching her help the future Red Devils with their shooting, dribbling, footwork and rebounding skills.
But her impact is greater than that, West said.
“She’s really good with the kids,” West said. “It’s not so much what she’s showing them, it’s what she’s telling them.”
That includes what she said Wednesday afternoon.
“I’m excited to show that no matter where you come from, you can achieve your dreams if you really work for them,” she said.