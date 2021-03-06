COQUILLE — After waiting half a year for the season to start, Coquille’s football team took a quarter to get the offense revved up.
After that, though, it was business as usual for the Red Devils in a 44-0 win over visiting Lakeview on Saturday.
“The first half we were going through some first-game jitters,” Coquille senior Trent Fisher said. “The second half, we played Coquille football.”
The teams were scoreless through eight minutes, taking turns stopping each other before Coquille got on the scoreboard just over four minutes into the second on a 15-yard run by Gunner Yates.
It only took a minute and half to get another score, with the Red Devils getting a quick stop and Yates finding the end zone again from 25 yards out.
The Red Devils took that 12-0 lead into the halftime locker room when the defense came up with a goal-line stand on the final play of the second quarter.
That was Lakeview’s best chance of the day.
“It’s nice to put a goose egg up on the board,” Fisher said of the shutout.
Coquille fumbled on its first possession of the second half, but the Red Devils got the ball right back with an interception by Bo Messerle and Yates scored on the very next play, a 47-yard run.
Lakeview then threatened again, but Fisher came up with the first of two interceptions, picking off a pass in the end zone to preserve the shutout.
Jace Haagen connected with Messerle on a 66-yard catch-and-run touchdown and after the Red Devils recovered the pooch kick, Yates scored one more time, taking a handoff the following play and sprinting 36 yards.
Garrett Gardner added a 44-yard touchdown run late to complete the scoring.
Gardner, Haagen and Fisher are three of five seniors who have had successful careers and are just happy to get one more shot.
“With all the COVID stuff going on and all the things we’ve got to do differently, it’s great to be playing football,” Coquille coach David Thomason said. “We’re doing it for our seniors. They had a good day.”
That was Fisher’s assessment, too.
“I’m happy with the win,” he said. “I’m happy we can come out here.
“There was a lot of sitting around, hoping to play football again.”
The Red Devils were efficient as usual in their wing-T attack with the running of Yates and Gardner and a solid day passing by Haagen.
The squad is smaller than normal, with about 20 players in uniform Saturday, and the line isn’t as big as many Coquille has had recently, but Thomason is excited to see what the group can do.
“They’re just as talented as any group we’ve had,” he said.
Coquille 44, Lakeview 0
Lakeview;0;0;0;0;—;0
Coquille;0;12;24;8;—;44
Scoring Summary:
Coq: Gunner Yates 15 run (run failed)
Coq: Yates 29 run (run failed)
Coq: Yates 47 run (Garrett Gardner run)
Coq: Bo Messerle 66 pass from Jace Hagen (Jossen De Los Santos run)
Coq: Yates 36 run (run good)
Coq: Gardner 46 run (Brock Willis pass from Bryce Poston