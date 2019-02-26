COQUILLE — The Coquille girls basketball team hopes a new site is the recipe for a better finish in the state tournament.
The Red Devils are in Pendleton for the Class 2A tournament this week after earning trophies the past three years in the Class 3A tournament at Marshfield, but never better than fourth place.
“It’s kind of nice to travel for state,” Coquille senior Abbey Dieu said. “We’re excited to see a new place. Marshfield hasn’t been too lucky for us, so hopefully the new setting is good.”
The Red Devils open with a tough matchup against Grant Union at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, with the winner likely getting to face top-ranked Kennedy in the semifinals.
The Prospectors were the regular-season champions in the tough Blue Mountain Conference and had a pair of nonleague losses to Burns, the top-ranked team in Class 3A. But they lost to Heppner in the league playoffs, at the same site as this week’s tournament, the Pendleton Convention Center.
“We know that they are a well-rounded team,” Dieu said. “They have height and they have guards. Hopefully we will match up well with them.”
Coquille is coming off a win over Union on Saturday that advanced them to the state tournament. Grant Union beat Union in both league matchups, by eight points and 14 points, and also swept both league games against Enterprise, which also advanced to the tournament. Heppner gives the league three teams in the final eight.
Coquille’s players and coaches said the tough game against Union, which battled the Red Devils close the entire first half before Coquille pulled away, was good for the team.
“Having that helped me a lot,” Coquille senior Halle Layton said. “It was like, we have to step up our game a lot.”
“It made us realize that all the teams right now, we’re all at zero and zero,” Dieu added. “Nobody is better than anybody else. It’s just who comes out ready to play.”
Coquille is focusing on doing what it does well, tough defense and good ball movement that leads to balanced offense and good shots.
“We go there and play our game, we’ll do fine,” Coquille coach Tim GeDeros said. “We’ve got a lot of experience. We should do OK.
“It’s who shows up.”
Coquille and Grant Union haven’t played in basketball, but they did in volleyball. The Prospectors beat the Red Devils in the quarterfinals last fall, winning two of the sets 27-25 and denying a senior-led Coquille group a shot at a coveted state title.
Coquille rebounded to place fourth, but Layton remembers that match well and said revenge is on her mind.
“It is kind of for me, because of how many seniors there were in volleyball and how much we wanted it,” she said, adding that it would be a relief to get the Prospectors back in basketball.
“We just have to get our mind in the right place and show up to play our game,” Layton said. “We have the talent to be a great team. It’s just putting out the effort and wanting to do it.
“I’m very excited. I’m ready.”