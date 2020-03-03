COQUILLE — From when she was a baby, Mia Ruiz was prone to fainting, the first time when she was only 7 months old.
Doctor after doctor told the family it was natural.
She was too hot, they might say. She was growing faster than most kids, which might lead to the fainting.
Her mom, Timi, remembers it happening once when she was drying 7-year-old Mia’s hair.
Then in elementary school, Mia started facing other occasional challenges: stomach aches, migraines, dizzy spells and chest pains.
“I chalked it up to her being an adolescent,” Timi said.
The fainting didn’t become an issue until Mia was in eighth grade, when she fainted and hit a window sill, suffering a concussion.
“It took her months to recover,” Timi said.
Doctors ran tests. Nothing was conclusive.
It became a big concern though, because Mia loved sports. Basketball was her favorite, but she played volleyball, too. What if she had a fainting spell on the court.
“I’ve never fainted during a game, thank God,” Mia said.
But the family was nervous.
“The scariest part was the concussions,” said Mia’s dad Armando. “They take a long time to recover from.”
Another, more serious, concussion came from when she fainted in the garage right before volleyball season started in 2017, her sophomore year.
It wasn’t until after that incident that the family finally got an answer. When they listed all the symptoms, a physician suggested she might have a condition so difficult to pronounce people just refer to it by its acronym — POTS.
As the family eventually found out, postural tachycardia syndrome isn’t particularly rare, perhaps as many as 1 percent of teenagers have it.
And about the same time Mia was diagnosed, Timi also was diagnosed with the condition after she experienced motion sickness and realized she had a lot of the same other symptoms growing up.
“I had a couple of different episodes when I was a kid where I got overheated and fainted as well,” she said. “I get lethargic to where I can’t even speak. I know when I go to stand up, I just can’t stand up (fast). You’ve got to give yourself a little time. I just always thought it was a normal thing.”
Also, as the family found out, one of the leading specialists for POTS is a doctor in Bend.
Finally with an answer and finally with treatment, life changed in a positive direction for Mia, now a senior and a key member of Coquille’s basketball team that returns to Pendleton this week for the Class 2A state tournament.
POTS comes under the umbrella of a bigger condition called dysautonomia.
With medication, involuntary nervous system fluctuations caused by the condition — racing heart rates, low blood pressure and migraine headaches to name a few — have all been stabilized.
Another element of the condition, though, the inabilities of the kidneys to hold on to electrolytes, has to be treated with diet, specifically a lot of salt.
“It’s really hard to sweat, so you would feel crappy when you exercise,” Mia said.
Now Mia eats a lot of salty foods, especially ramen noodles and potato chips (Timi adds salt to sports drinks every day to help supplement her body’s sodium).
“Honestly, putting salt on anything is better,” Mia said. “I’m embarrassed to say it’s not a healthy diet, but it makes me feel better.”
And it’s worth it, because Mia won’t give up basketball.
The exercise is good for her, because it forces her heart to pump blood throughout her body.
She did give up volleyball, which was more challenging because of the need to dive to the floor, possibly leading to dizzy spells and the fear of another concussion.
“That’s why I quit volleyball,” she said. “That’s what I always tell my doctors: I need to be healthy so I can play basketball.”
The family is grateful that Coquille’s coaches have been understanding.
“Mia’s coaches have been so supportive,” Timi said. “They know when to take her out when she’s feeling (she needs) a break. They have worked with her so long that they understand when she’s feeling weak and know how to read that. I have put so much trust in them and they have never let us down.”
Even though things are mostly in check, life with the condition isn’t easy, Mia said.
“It’s been really hard,” she said. “I’m surprised I am on track to graduate. I’ve had to work really, really hard. Had to miss a lot of school.
“I feel like an old person. I have to remember to take four different kinds of medicine every day.”
Her parents are amazed at what she has been able to accomplish.
“If anybody knew the struggle, it’s amazing,” Timi said. “Having to take all these medications on time, keep hydrated, keep salt up.
“Mia has persevered through all of this. It has showed me how strong she is. On the outside, you can’t tell what this condition looks like.”
“There’s been a lot of ups and downs with just her health and being able to overcome some of the adversity that she’s had to face because of her health,” Armando said.
“I would say overall that I’m super proud of how hard she’s worked to be able to do the things she does. And hard work through practices, being a good teammate and working hard. The adversity she’s faced just made her a stronger person.”
On top of POTS, Mia also has asthma, another condition she has to watch closely during basketball. She won’t let either slow her down because she has big dreams for her team, which came up one point short of a state title last year.
“I really want to win a state title,” she said. “We were super close last year.”
During Friday’s overtime playoff win at Vernonia, she had an asthma attack in the fourth quarter.
“I came out for like a second to relax my body and drink some water, took a puff with my inhaler,” she said.
That’s all the break she allowed herself.
“I had to play, to do my best,” she said. “I did not want that to be my last game. I was going to push as far as my body could go, as long as we won.”
The family hopes Mia’s experience can broaden awareness for others.
POTS is particularly common among taller athletes — Mia is 6 feet, 1 inch tall — and the family knows of one other athlete in the southern part of the state with the condition.
They hope people who have symptoms will check for a diagnosis, especially because treatment helps.
“We’re on to new horizons, so I’m really hopeful,” Timi said. “I haven’t felt this good since I was 20 years old.”
And as for Mia?
“I think it’s been my best season,” she said. “I feel a lot better.”