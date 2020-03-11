Coquille’s Morgan Baird was named player of the year for the Sunset Conference after leading the Red Devils to another berth in the playoffs — they ultimately got a state trophy for the fifth straight year.

Bandon’s Traylyn Arana was the defensive player of the year after the Tigers made a perfect run through the Sunset Conference and two of her teammates also were on the first team.

Bandon Girls Basketball, 1 Traylyn Arana brings the ball upcourt for Bandon during a win over Douglas this season.

For the boys, Toledo’s Conner Marchant was player of the year. Ultimately, the Boomers won the state title.

Coquille’s Ean Smith was defensive player of the year. He helped lead Coquille to the state tournament for the first time since 2003.

Bandon had both coaches of the year — Jordan Sammons for the girls and Vince Quattrocchi for the boys.

Baird, who will play basketball for Portland State University starting next fall, led Coquille with her scoring and her ability to get teammates involved with her passing. She was the player of the year for Class 2A last winter.

Arana sparked Bandon’s surge to the league title in part because of her defense, generating steals that often led to fast-break points.

Marchant led Toledo to another league title and then led the Boomers to the state title over the weekend. Smith was a big part of Coquille’s boys finally breaking through with a playoff win to reach the state tournament after many close calls over the years.

The girls first team included Baird and Arana, as well as Bandon’s Ashley Strain and Eduarda Reolon, Coquille’s Drew Wilson and Mahala Fisher of Toledo.

Bandon’s Kennedy Turner and Coquille’s Carlee GeDeros were on the second team, along with Maddi Reynolds of Myrtle Point, Kailina Hamilton of Gold Beach and Kylie Burk of Waldport.

For the boys, the first team included Marchant and Smith, along with Toledo’s Mason McAlpine, Coquille’s Jeremy Kistner and Bandon’s Coby Smith and Braydon Freitag.

The second team included Coquille’s Jace Haagen, Toledo’s Jaxon Rozewski, Reedsport’s Javier Analco, Myrtle Point’s Luke Nicholson and Waldport’s Zak Holsey.

Sunset Conference All-Stars

GIRLS

Player of the Year: Morgan Baird, Coquille.

Defensive Player of the Year: Traylyn Arana, Bandon.

Coach of the Year: Jordan Sammons, Bandon.

First Team — Traylyn Arana, sr, Bandon; Mahala Fisher, sr, Toledo; Ashley Strain, sr, Bandon; Drew Wilson, jr, Coquille; Eduarda Reolon, sr, Bandon.

Second Team — Carlee GeDeros, sr, Coqulle; Kylie Burk, jr, Waldport; Kailina Hamilton, soph, Gold Beach; Kennedy Turner, jr, Bandon; Maddi Reynolds, soph, Myrtle Point.

Third Team — Saige Gallino, sr, Coquille; Chas Walch, sr, Waldport; Tana’ya Barnhart, sr, Toledo; Morgan Hinds, jr, Toledo; Charity Smith, soph, Waldport.

Honorable Mention — Naomi Martin, sr, Bandon; Courtney Jones, fr, Gold Beach; Heavenlee Reynolds, jr, Myrtle Point; Maddy Metcalf, sr, Toledo; Makenzie Seeley, sr, Reedsport; Jenna Corcoran, sr, Reedsport; Kyra Pickner, sr, Waldport; Mia Ruiz, soph, Coquille; Jenifer Risenhoover, sr, Gold Beach.

BOYS

Player of the Year: Conner Marchant, Toledo.

Defensive Player of the Year: Ean Smith, Coquille.

Coach of the Year: Vince Quattrocchi, Bandon.

First Team — Ean Smith, sr, Coquille; Coby Smith, sr, Bandon; Mason McAlpine, jr, Toledo; Braydon Freitag, sr, Bandon; Jeremy Kistner, sr, Coquille.

Second Team — Javier Analco, sr, Reedsport; Jaxon Rozewski, jr, Toledo; Zak Holsey, soph, Waldport; Jace Haagen, jr, Coquille; Luke Nicholson, jr, Myrtle Point.

Third Team — Cort McKinley, jr, Coquille; Gianni Altman, fr, Gold Beach; Cooper Lang, soph, Bandon; Dallas McGill, sr, Reedsport; Gabe Swan, jr, Myrtle Point.

Honorable Mention — Tyler Thornton, sr, Reedsport; Gunner Rothenberger, fr, Toledo; Jamison Conger, sr, Reedsport; Jose Medina, sr, Myrtle Point; Coren Loper, soph, Toledo; Levi Fruechte, soph, Waldport; Clifton Howard, sr, Toledo; Will Freitag, sr, Bandon.