PORTLAND — Coquille sophomore Brayden Clayburn completed a dominant run to the state title by beating Pine Eagle’s Seth Butler 13-0 in the championship match at 160 pounds Saturday night in Portland to become the South Coast’s only champion at the state wrestling tournament.
Clayburn pinned his first two foes — Carson Brosnan of Heppner and Sebastian Garcin of Lowell, to set up the championship match at 160 pounds in the Class 2A-1A division and become the most recent champion in Coquille’s rich wrestling history.
Reedsport had a pair of runners-up and Myrtle Point’s Jordan Blanton reached the championship match in the first sanctioned girls tournament, but came up short.
Marshfield had a trio of state placers, but no champions a year after claiming five individual titles.
Reedsport had two wrestlers in the final for the second straight year, but both came up short.
Christian Solomon lost 12-0 to Steven Beckman of Joseph/Wallowa in the final at 113 pounds, while Culver’s Lorenzo Vazquez pinned Reedsport’s Eli Carson in the championship bout at 126 pounds.
In the girls tournament, Blanton came from behind in her semifinal match, dominating the third period for an 11-5 win over Hillsboro’s Riana Jenkins.
But in the championship match, Blanton was pinned by La Pine’s Evangelina Toruno.
The first Oregon School Activities Association sanctioned girls tournament saw the 14 champions come from 14 different high schools. Hood River Valley won the team title.
Marshfield’s Kody Koumentis and Frankie Harlow both placed third and Tandy Martin was fifth in the Class 4A tournament.
Koumentis was gunning for his third straight state title, but lost in the 132-pound semifinals to Tillamook’s Luis Macias. Koumentis bounced back with a pin over Baker’s Colton Anderson and then beat Ontario’s Ruben Hernandez in the third-place match.
Harlow, meanwhile, got a chance to avenge his only loss in the tournament while rallying to take third at 120 pounds. He had two win two straight elimination matches to reach the placing rounds after losing 8-2 in the quarterfinals to Baker’s Johnny Niehaus, and he won them with a pin and a 16-2 decision. After winning in the consolation semifinals, he beat Niehaus by technical fall 17-2 in the third-place match.
Marshfield’s other placer was Tandy Martin, who, like Koumentis lost in the semifinals. After losses in the semifinals and consolation semifinals, Martin edged Tillamook’s Tommy Cruz 3-2 in the fifth-place match at 152 pounds.
In the Class 2A-1A tournament, Myrtle Point had a pair of placers, who both had to win two straight consolation matches to reach the placing rounds after losing their opening bouts. Tyler Huerta finished third at 120 pounds and Clifford Johnson fourth at 126.
Coquille’s Saige Garrington (145 pounds), Reedsport’s Kyren Johnson (106) and Dennis Magee (145) and the Gold Beach trio of Dylan Edwards (126), Landen Timeus (138) and Darren Bright (195) all were eliminated one match before reaching the placing rounds.
Magee had reached the semifinals, but lost a 5-4 decision to Culver’s Hunter Augustynovich and then lost an overtime bout to Siletz Valley’s Tanner Clark.
Culver easily won the Class 2A-1A tournament by 65 points over Glide, with Reedsport ninth and Coquille 11th. Tillamook won the Class 4A title with 264.5 points, with Sweet Home second with 241 points. Marshfield was ninth.
The team races at the two largest classifications were outstanding.
In Class 6A, Roseburg won another championship, but the Indians had to work for it, winning with depth. Roseburg finished with 263 points while Newberg had 256. Newberg had three champions and three second-place finishers, while Roseburg had just two wrestlers reach the championship round, and both lost.
In Class 5A, Crescent Valley edged Crook County 187.5 to 186. Crescent Valley had five champions and Crook County, which moved up from Class 4A this fall, had three.