Coquille’s Caiden Yates was named the offensive and defensive most valuable player for the second straight season in the Sunset Conference in voting by the league coaches.
Gold Beach’s Kevin Swift was named coach of the year after keeping the program alive when the Panthers nearly didn’t have enough players to field a team.
Yates, a dynamic running back and linebacker, was joined on the first team by a host of Red Devils after Coquille went unbeaten in the league for the second straight year.
Running back Ean Smith, center Garet Hyatt and offensive linemen Zach Kissinger and Renzai Martin were named to the first-team offense for the Red Devils.
Kissinger was named to the first-team defense as a lineman and Smith as a linebacker. Coquille’s Grady Arriola also was honored on the defensive line and Gunner Yates and Jace Haagen were named to the first team at defensive back.
Braydon Freitag, who led Bandon to second place, was named to the first team at both quarterback and defensive back. Coby Smith was honored at receiver and Brynn Green on the offensive line, while Bandon teammates Johnny Helms (line) and Wyatt Dyer (linebacker) were on the first-team defense.
Reedsport receiver Tyler Thornton, offensive lineman Jacob Chaney, defensive back Christian Solomon and punter Miguel Velazquez also were on the first team.
Toledo players on the first-team offense included running back Donovan Villanueva, receiver Mason McAlpine and kicker Cody Nicholson. Villanueva was on the first-team defense at linebacker and Toeldo’s Trenton Hutchinson (line) and Gunner Rothenberger (defensive back) also were on the first team.
Volleyball
Coquille’s Drew Wilson was the setter of the year and teammate Ellie Ekelenud also was on the first team after the Red Devils repeated as Sunset Conference champions.
Toledo’s Kacie Otis was named player of the year and the Boomers’ Crystal Taylor was coach of the year. Sarina Lacey of Gold Beach was the libero of the year.
Reedsport’s Riley Wright, the MVP last fall, and teammate Makenzie Seeley also were on the first team, along with Bandon’s Kennedy Turner and Tanaya Barnhart of Toledo.
Coquille’s Saige Gallino and Hailey Combie were on the second team, along with Myrtle Point’s Madison Brown and Nikki Leep, Toledo’s Maddy Metcalf and Charity Smith of Waldport.
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Soccer
Brookings-Harbor’s Jair Valdovinos was named player of the year after helping lead the Bruins to an unbeaten regular season. Don Swenson was coach of the year after directing the Coquille-Myrtle Point DevilCats to a .500 season with a coed team after the program didn’t have enough girls for their own squad.
Brookings-Harbor, which fell to Oregon Episcopal 2-0 in the state semifinals Tuesday, was represented on the first team by Valdovinos, Fabian Villa, Jake Beaman and goalkeeper Juan Hernandez.
Two members of the DevilCats were on the first team — Jose Medina, one of the team’s players from Myrtle Point, and Ruendy Indalecio. Gold Beach’s Emanuel Quesada also was on the first team, along with Umpqua Valley Christian’s Koby Sewall and Spencer Adams, Sutherlin’s Rienaldo Alcantar and Garrett Edwards, Glide’s Hunter Rinnert and Evan Salthouse of Douglas.
The honorable mention selections included two of the many girls who played with the boys — Bailey Higgins of the DevilCats and Kailina Hamilton of Gold Beach. Coquille’s Godfred Amonoo and Luke Donaldson and Layne Moore, the team’s goalkeeper from Myrtle Point, also were honorable mention picks.
