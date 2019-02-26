Coquille’s Morgan Baird was named most valuable player for the Sunset Conference after leading the Red Devils to an unbeaten league season, while teammate Abbey Dieu was named defensive player of the year.
Baird and Dieu were joined on the first team by teammate Halle Layton, while Coquille’s other two starters, Drew Wilson and Carlee GeDeros, both were on the second team.
The rest of the first team included Toledo’s Kaycie Otis and Tanaya Barnhart and Waldport’s Chas Walch.
Gold Beach’s Brianna Seuser-Smith and Kailina Hamilton and Myrtle Point’s Sarah Nicholson were on the second team.
In addition to Dieu, the all-defensive team included Reedsport’s Paige Hausmann-Noel, Myrtle Point’s Hayden Weekly, Bandon’s Naomi Martin, Toledo’s Otis, Gold Beach’s Hamilton and Waldport’s Walch.
The boys most valuable player was Toledo’s Conner Marchant, who also was the defensive player of the year after leading the Boomers to an unbeaten league title.
Coquille’s Jeremy Kistner and Hayden Davis also were on the first team, along with Gold Beach’s Brandon Seuser-Smith and Toledo’s Jaydn Spangler and Jaxon Rozewski.
The second team included Bandon’s Braydon Freitag, Reedsport’s Javier Analco, Myrtle Point’s Gabe Swan, Waldport’s Zak Holsey and Coquille’s Ean Smith.
The complete all-league teams are included in today’s Scoreboard section.