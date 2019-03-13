Coquille’s Morgan Baird was voted Oregon Ms. Basketball for Class 2A by coaches around the state.
Baird led the Red Devils within a point of the state championship.
Coquille teammates Halle Layton and Abbey Dieu both were voted to the second team.
Robert Wilson, who coached Heppner to the title over Coquille, was named coach of the year.
Coquille’s Jeremy Kistner was on the boys second team and Hayden Davis was on the third team. Gold Beach’s Brandon Seuser-Smith received honorable mention recognition.
Western Christian’s Payton Richardson and Ben Gregg shared Mr. Basketball honors. Western Christian’s Gary Hull was coach of the year.
Toledo’s Conner Marchant, the Sunset Conference player of the year, was on the first team. Toledo’s Jadyn Spangler was on the second team and Jaxon Rozewski was on the third team.