REEDSPORT — Coquille’s football players weren’t particularly happy with how they ran the ball during their Sunset Conference-opening win over Bandon a week ago.
They made sure it didn’t happen again Friday night against a young and short-handed Reedsport squad on the way to a 50-12 victory over the Brave.
The Red Devils averaged more than 10 yards a carry while running for 380 yards and the offensive line earned a pizza dinner at the expense of one of Coquille’s backs.
Kane Rilatos rushed for 153 yards on just 11 carries and Caiden Yates had 156 on 13 attempts as the two combined for six touchdowns.
“That’s all on my line,” Rilatos said. “I’m taking them to pizza tomorrow.”
He attributed the big night to a great week of practice. Zach Kissinger, one of the team’s linemen up front agreed.
“I was just glad that we were all focused and we were determined to get our blocks and all worked together,” Kissinger said. “We just worked really hard at practice because we were upset about last week’s game.
“We were definitely more motivated.”
It showed from the start, with only Coquille mistakes — four turnovers for the second straight week and a few untimely penalties — keeping the game relatively close.
Coquille quickly forced Reedsport to punt into the stiff wind on the first possession and Rilatos scored from 26 yards out on his first carry, running through a gaping hole.
Reedsport answered right back, with a big kickoff return by Austin Manicke giving the Brave a short field and a Coquille pass interference on a fourth-down play extending the drive before quarterback Nick Glover scored from 4 yards out.
The teams then traded fumbles on the next two offensive plays before Yates scored the first of his four touchdowns by outrunning the defense on a 41-yard score.
Rilatos and Yates each scored again in the second quarter before Glover gave Reedsport some hope heading into the locker room following a Coquille fumble recovered by Kaileb Pickett.
Glover scored on the final play of the half to make it 28-12.
But Ean Smith raced 47 yards on the first play of the second half to set up another Yates touchdown and the Red Devils were in control the rest of the way. Smith got his own score before Yates finished up the scoring.
While the Red Devils were running almost at will, Reedsport was working to earn everything it got against the physical Coquille defense, eventually finishing with 108 yards on 50 carries.
But Reedsport coach Boe Pickett said he was proud of his team’s fight.
“They don’t quit,” he said. “That’s what I love about them.”
Things got a lot tougher for Reedsport when Griffin Lavigne went down with an ankle injury early in the game, making the already thin line thinner.
“We have 24 active players (for the game) and 12 of them are freshmen,” Boe Pickett said. “We had freshmen step up and play. They did a good job.”
Reedsport fell to 0-2 in league play, while Coquille is 2-0. The Brave will try to bounce back next week against Gold Beach in a road game played on Thursday night.
“We just need to step it up for next week,” said Glover, who led the Brave with 58 yards on 28 carries. “We just have to focus on the fundamentals.”
Coquille has its bye in the league schedule and will face Lakeview on a neutral field in Grants Pass on Friday.