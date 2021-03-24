Coquille used an explosive first half to beat Glide 38-13 in a game played at Marshfield High School on Friday to stay perfect on the season.
“I’m very happy with how we performed,” Coquille coach David Thomason said. “Though we can always get better.”
Gunner Yates had just six carries, but they included touchdown runs of 54, 64 and 39 yards, and he also caught a 45-yard TD pass from Jace Haagen.
Garrett Gardner added a 69-yard-run for Coquille, which led 38-0 at the half.
Glide’s Trever Short had a pair of touchdown passes in the second half, to Clay Mornarich and Colby Bucich.
Coquille intercepted four of Short’s passes, with Haagen, Yates, Hayden GeDeros and Trent Fisher picking off passes.
The Red Devils have an open spot in the schedule this week after their scheduled game with Rogue River was canceled. They play rival Bandon on April 2.
Coquille 38, Glide 13
Glide 0 0 6 7 — 13
Coquille 24 14 0 0 — 38
Coq: Gunner Yates 54 run (Yates pass from Jace Haagen)
Coq: Yates 64 run (Yates run)
Coq: Garrett Gardner 69 run (Gardner pass from Haagen)
Coq: Yates 45 pass from Haagen (run failed)
Coq: Yates 39 run (Haagen run)
Gli: Clay Mornarich 27 pass from Trever Short (kick failed)
Gli: Colby Bucich 42 pass from Short (Ty Davis kick)