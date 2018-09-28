COQUILLE — Coquille football coach David Thomason prides himself on his team’s fight.
“They don’t know how to quit,” he said Friday night after an improbable 12-8 win over visiting Bandon in the Sunset Conference opener for the two teams. “We’ve built a culture that we just don’t quit.”
The Red Devils needed that attitude in a roller-coaster final few minutes to pull out the game after being outplayed by the Tigers for more than three quarters.
Bandon stopped the Red Devils on downs inside the 10 yard line with just over 2 minutes to go and Coquille holding just two timeouts.
But the Red Devils used one after a quick stop on first down, ran Bandon quarterback Braydon Freitag out of bounds on second down to stop the clock again, and then got the defensive play of the game, forcing a fumble on third down that Coquille’s Ean Smith recovered and advanced to Bandon’s 2.
“The ball popped out,” Smith said. “I just grabbed it and tried to get to the end zone.”
Even then, the Tigers stopped Coquille two straight plays before Caiden Yates found an opening on the right side and charged into the end zone with 37 seconds to go.
“It was just an open gap,” said Yates, who scored both Coquille touchdowns.
When Coquille’s Tucker Godfrey intercepted Freitag for the fourth Bandon turnover of the night, and third in the fourth quarter, the Red Devils were left to celebrate a homecoming win.
“That was the best game I’ve played,” Smith said. “We’ve got a lot of heart on our team.”
Bandon coach Aaron Frietag, meanwhile, told his players to keep their heads up and come back strong next week.
But the coach didn’t sugar-coat the loss.
“It’s gut-wrenching,” he said. “We gave it to them. That’s all there is to it. They didn’t beat us.”
The game was filled with miscues — four turnovers by each team, a pair of touchdowns called back by penalties and a blocked field goal and blocked punt among them. Bandon’s mistakes came at the crucial time.
“I felt like all the breaks went their way,” Aaron Freitag said.
That wasn’t the case early, but Bandon wasn’t able to capitalize.
Coquille fumbled just three plays into the game and Bandon’s Hunter Hausler recovered. But the Tigers weren’t able to move the ball and Coquille blocked their field goal attempt.
Bandon forced a punt and moved to Coquille’s 25 but Gunner Yates nabbed the first of two Coquille interceptions with an over-the-shoulder grab in the end zone.
But Coquille never got any momentum going, fumbling away the ball on its next three possessions.
The Tigers had the best drive of the first half after the fourth turnover, but stalled inside the 10 just before halftime, in part because of two big penalties, one a motion penalty that nullified a Bandon score.
Bandon finally broke through when Braydon Freitag hit Cayton Sinay with a short pass and he broke through the Coquille defense for a 57-yard score five minutes into the third quarter. Freitag hit Cooper Lang with the conversion pass and the Tigers led 8-0.
The Tigers had the ball right back when Coquille didn’t get on the ensuing kickoff and Matt Yarbor dove on it, though they didn’t capitalize on that possession.
But the Tigers appeared set to take command in the fourth when they marched inside Coquille’s 30.
That’s when the momentum shifted — the Red Devils knocked the ball loose and it went right into the arms of Jeremy Kistner with just over 10 minutes to go and Caiden Yates raced 77 yards for a score on the next play.
Even though Bandon stuffed the conversion attempt, the Red Devils were on the board.
Yates ended up with 196 yards rushing — all but 31 of it in the fourth quarter.
“Our team finally started blocking together as a team,” Yates said of the final quarter.
After the Red Devils forced a punt, he had carries of 33, 21 and 31 yards to put the Red Devils inside the 10 before Bandon came up with what appeared to be the clinching stop — except that Coquille came up with the big forced fumble and the final score.
The win was important for the Red Devils, to start league play on a strong note after losses to Jefferson and Amity.
“We’re coming off a two-game slide,” Thomason said. “It gets us our mojo back.
“Now we have to get ready for Reedsport.”
Bandon, meanwhile, will try to bounce back from the heartbreaking loss when it hosts Illinois Valley in a nonleague game next week.
Wyatt Dyer, who led the Tigers with 80 yards rushing, said the team can gain confidence from its effort Friday.
“I think we played great,” he said. “We just had a few major mistakes.
“Coquille is a good team. We battled tough.”
Aaron Freitag agreed.
“I’m absolutely proud of them,” he said. “I love these guys.”
Thomason said he expects good things from Bandon the rest of the season — he praised the Tigers before talking about his own team’s efforts Friday.
“I want to give Bandon a lot of credit,” he said. “The coaching staff has brought those kids a long ways.”