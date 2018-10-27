COQUILLE — The Coquille volleyball team has made the state tournament a yearly tradition in recent seasons, so the Red Devils are used to winning the playoff game to get to the tournament.
But Saturday, Coquille was admittedly nervous and struggling against a strong performance by visiting Vernonia as the teams battled for a spot in the Class 2A tournament at Redmond this week.
The Red Devils were missing serves right and left, sending attacks into the net and making other mistakes while Vernonia was largely playing flawless volleyball.
The visiting Loggers edged the Red Devils 26-24 in the first set and dominated the second 25-16, then led much of the third.
“We definitely had a lot of nerves,” Coquille setter Kaylee Green said.
Somehow, she said, when a loss became a distinct possibility the nerves went away.
“I think we were more relaxed,” Green said. “It helped us play our game.”
The Red Devils fought off three match points in that third set, eventually winning 27-25 to seize momentum, and stormed back to beat the Loggers in the final two sets 25-16, 15-8 to advance to the final site for the fifth straight year. Coquille faces Grant Union in the quarterfinals Friday at Ridgeview High School.
“We really came back and played how we should have,” said Coquille’s Grace Sinclair.
An offense that had been stagnant suddenly was on fire. In the fourth set, Coquille had 15 kills (by six different players), two aces and two stuff blocks.
Once the Red Devils started finding success, the momentum swung completely in their favor.
“We just kind of came together,” Sinclair said.
Vernonia led 24-22 in the third set, one point from victory, when Coquille’s Abbey Dieu scored two straight points on carefully placed tips.
The Loggers were again on the verge of victory when outside hitter Jordan Walters, who had a phenomenal match, had a kill for a 25-24 lead. But Vernonia had a service error and then a hitting error and Coquille’s Brooklynn Duble had an ace for a pivotal set win.
Then the Red Devils started the fourth set with a 7-2 surge that included three kills by Morgan Baird and two by Dieu, a stuff block by Ellie Ekelund and an ace by Drew Wilson.
Vernonia closed within 12-10 but the Red Devils surged back out to a big advantage with kills by Baird and Halle Layton and an ace by Green.
By the end of the set, Sinclair, Ekelund and Morgan Miller all had kills as well and Coquille was celebrating each big hit on the floor with its home crowd getting more excited.
The fifth set brought more of the same, kills by Baird, Ekelund and Sinclair and another ace by Wilson as the Red Devils surged out to a 7-2 lead the Loggers couldn’t counter. The match ended with kills by Baird on three of the final four points as Coquille fought back for a victory that had looked unlikely 40 minutes earlier.
“It shows you should never give up,” Green said.
Lost in all of the powerful offense by Coquille the final two sets was a defense that suddenly was tipping most of Vernonia’s hits at the net or digging them up in the backcourt.
The Red Devils were particularly effective against Walters, who had 19 kills, but only one in the last two sets.
“We were digging her up better,” said Coquille libero Jami Goin, who had 29 digs, including nine in the last set.
“We changed what we did on defense,” Coquille coach Suzanne Grami said. “And we were more aggressive on free balls. And our serves were better.”
The entire combination was just what Coquille needed after it struggled in a lot of those areas earlier in the match.
“We never miss serves,” Grami said. “That’s our secret weapon.”
But Coquille missed 11 in the first two sets and 18 in the match Saturday.
The Red Devils also gave up six aces in the first two sets while getting only two of their own. Coquille had seven over the final three sets and allowed just four, a big part of the overall turnaround.
“We stepped it up — thank goodness,” Grami said. “Everybody played a good game in the end.”
Coquille got contributions through the lineup.
Sincalir had 18 kills and 17 digs and Baird had a big match with 16 kills. Dieu added nine kills. Ekelund had seven kills and two stuff blocks and Layton had four kills, four assists and two stuff blocks.
Green and Wilson did a good job spreading out the offense among the different hitters, with Green recording 23 assists and Wilson 17. Duble had 13 digs and a team-best three aces.
“I’m really proud of us,” Goin said.
Coquille was the only Class 2A winner that didn’t sweep its match Saturday, and that was a tribute to the effort of Vernonia.
In addition to her 19 kills, Jordan Walters had 17 digs and three aces. Brooklyn Walters had 14 digs and five kills, libero Abigail Coleman had 14 digs, Nita Cook had six kills and Joyce Everett had a big match with 36 assists and three kills.
The winner of the Coquille-Grant Union match will face either Kennedy or Oakridge in the semifinals.