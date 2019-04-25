COQUILLE — The Coquille softball team was trailing Reedsport 5-0 when Bailey Higgins led off the third inning with a double Wednesday, the first sign of life on offense against the visiting Brave in their key Sunset Conference game.
But Reedsport pitcher Makenzie Seeley still appeared ready to get out of the inning after recording two straight outs. Then Spencer Gallino stepped to the plate and smashed a ball right back under Seeley’s leg and into center field, scoring Higgins with Coquille’s first run. It started a spurt of four runs in the inning that sparked an 8-5 comeback win that put the Red Devils squarely in the hunt for the league’s third berth into the upcoming Class 2A-1A playoffs.
Coquille's Ellie Ekelund fires a pitch to a Reedsport batter Wednesday in Coquille. Ekelund struck out the final two Reedsport batters to clin…
“I think we’re right back in the middle of things,” Coquille coach Darren Thompson said. “I’m so proud of them.”
The end result left Coquille, Reedsport and Bandon all tied in the loss column with three league setbacks — Bandon fell to Reedsport and the Red Devils fell to the Tigers — with Coquille and Reedsport still needing to play their games with Siletz Valley as part of upcoming doubleheaders. Reedsport’s twin bill with the Warriors is Friday, the same day Coquille hosts Bandon in the first of a few huge games coming in the second half of league play.
A loss Wednesday would have made Coquille’s chances at a playoff spot much more difficult.
“I’m excited,” said Ellie Ekelund, who had several big hits in the win.
“I think it pumps us up,” added Gallino. “We’ll be a little more confident.”
The team said the double by Higgins sparked the entire team.
“When (Bailey) got going, everybody got going,” Gallino said.
After her RBI single, Brooklynn Duble walked and Ekelend singled back up the middle to score Gallino. Then Courtney Sanders hit a single of her own to score both Duble and Ekelund.
That trimmed Reedsport’s lead to 5-4 and the Red Devils went ahead for good in the fifth with another two-out rally.
Duble, who was celebrating her 18th birthday, hit a single to right and Ekelund doubled to the fence in left to bring in Duble. Then Sanders hit a line drive just out of the reach of Reedsport’s right fielder for another double to score Ekelund.
The Red Devils added two insurance runs in the sixth on a pair of two-out walks, but with how Reedsport’s hitters were struggling against Gallino, it wasn’t necessary.
The Brave had gotten all their runs in the first two innings.
Yesenia Velazquez walked in the first and eventually scored when Erin Sharp hit a hard single off the bag at third. She later scored on a groundout by Seeley.
Then in the second, Nicole Cooper singled, Kendalynn Bond reached on an error when she put down a sacrifice bunt, Emily Brown hit a two-run single and Brown eventually scored on a wild pitch.
But after that, Reedsport did little on offense.
The Brave had a pair of singles in the third, but the inning ended on a double play. And Reedsport didn’t get another hit.
“I just calmed down more and relaxed,” Gallino said.
She walked the leadoff batter in the sixth but got out of it with three straight outs.
After Gallino walked the second batter of the seventh, Thompson switched to Ekelund in the circle and she struck out Jordan Priest and Ilene Glover to end the game.
Until the last two outs, Coquille’s pitchers had not recorded an out, but the fielders also hadn’t committed an error after the second inning.
“They made the plays they had to,” Thompson said.
Ekelund credited the team’s communication on defense.
“Once we start talking, we start playing,” she said.
“We just played as a team,” added Gallino.
The result was a big win.