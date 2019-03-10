COOS BAY — A pair of Coquille athletes had remarkable days in the annual Bay Area Sporstman’s Association Big Mike All-Star basketball games on Sunday at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
The event included players from all the high schools from Reedsport to Brookings-Harbor and was set in a fun atmosphere.
Marshfield Grant Woolsey shoots Sunday during the boys Big Mike All-Star Game at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
But both Morgan Baird and Ean Smith put up numbers unusual in the setting, where the teams try to balance the minutes among all their players.
In the girls game, Baird had the first triple-double in the history of the event while leading the Blue team to a 73-56 win.
Baird finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in the game.
“It was fun to play with people we play against all the time,” said Baird, who was the Sunset Conference player of the year after her standout junior season, that finished with Coquille just missing its first state title.
“It’s always fun,” she said of playing on a team of players from multiple schools. “Really good players and really great people.”
Marshfield’s Jazmin Chavez had 12 points, Hayden Markel of North Bend 11 and Mickey Fulton of Brookings-Harbor eight for the victorious Blue team.
Haley Snelgrove of North Bend had 11 points, Kaylin Dea of Marshfield nine and Hunter Jones of Powers eight for the Red team.
Marshfield's Jazmin Chavez drives Sunday during the Big Mike All-Star Gamel at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Jones was able to play in the game after her senior season was canceled at Powers because of a lack of players, and she made the most of it, hitting a jumper and a 3-pointer in the first quarter.
For Snelgrove, the game was a chance to play after being eliminated from the Class 5A playoffs in a blowout loss at La Salle Prep.
“It was good to play one last time after our last game against La Salle,” Snelgrove said. “It was fun.”
Snelgrove added that the frustrations of the loss to La Salle Prep went away some when the Falcons won the state title Saturday night in Corvallis.
The players got a chance to go against teammates and play with others who were top players from the South Coast.
“It was an incredible experience,” said Ashley Strain of Bandon.
The teammates element led to some entertaining moments.
Early in the boys game, Cory Stover, who was on the Red team, tossed the ball right to Marshfield teammate Jordy Miles, who was on the Blue team.
“I think that was just muscle memory,” Miles said with a laugh later. “It was just like practice.”
Stover got the last laugh in the competitive sense because he was on the winning team, and Coquille’s Smith had a huge part in the 90-60 victory.
The Coquille junior hit five of his last six 3-point attempts and finished with 27 points, along with 11 rebounds, five steals and four assists.
“I think it was great,” Smith said of the game. “I tried to come out and have fun. Our coach told me to keep shooting.”
North Bend's Jayden Frank looks for room to drive Sunday during the boys Big Mike All-Star Game at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Luke Nicholson of Myrtle Point added 17 points, Brandon Seuser-Smith of Gold Beach 10 and Stover and Jake Simmons of North Bend eight each. Stover also blocked four shots in the second half and had four assists and six rebounds. Coquille’s Jeremy Kistner had 12 rebounds and Seuser-Smith had eight rebounds and three assists.
Gabe Swan of Myrtle Point was the only player on the Blue team in double figures, finishing with 17 points. Miles added nine points and Jayden Frank of North Bend had eight points, five assists and seven rebounds.
At times, the boys game was a long-range shootout, with Seuser-Smith hitting one from about 30 feet. There also were a number of dunks, or near misses, and at one point Seuser-Smith lobbed a ball for Kistner but it went through the hoop instead of ending up in Kistner’s hands.
“It’s nice having a low-pressure game,” Miles said. “Just being out here with a lot of friends and guys I know — it was fun to play one last game like that.”