Coquille’s Caiden Yates earned all-state honors on both offense and defense in voting by Class 2A coaches around the state.
Yates, a junior, was named to the first team defense as a linebacker and to the second-team offense as a running back.
He was one of two Coquille players to get recognition from the coaches after leading the Red Devils to the Sunset Conference title and earning both offensive and defensive player of the year honors in the league.
Coquille’s Ian Whidden was named to the third team offensive line.
Reedsport’s Dallas McGill was named to the third team at tight end.
Toledo, which finished third behind Coquille and Bandon in the Sunset Conference standings, had four players earn honors.
Cameron Lonergan was named to the second team at receiver and defensive back. Jaxon Rozewski was named to the third team at quarterback, Donovan Villanueva at wide receiver and Cody Nicholson at kicker.
Kennedy running back Emorej Lynk was named the offensive player of the year and Santiam linebacker Dustin Keys was the defensive player of the year. The top offensive lineman was Monroe’s Cristian Garcia, while Kennedy’s Nick Suing was the defensive lineman of the year. Kennedy’s Joe Panuke was coach of the year.
Volleyball
Coquille had three players receive honors for Class 2A in volleyball after the Red Devils placed fourth at the state tournament.
Outside hitter Abbey Dieu was named to the second team and outside hitter Grace Sinclair and setter Kaylee Green were named honorable mention.
Reedsport’s Riley Wright also was on the second team.
Portland Christian had both the player of the year, Simone Gordon, and coach of the year, Kristina Gore.