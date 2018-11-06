Coquille’s Caiden Yates swept the top individual honors in the Sunset Conference for football, being named both the offensive and defensive player of the year by the league’s coaches.
Coquille’s David Thomason was named coach of the year and the Red Devils dominated the first team in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
On offense, Coquille’s Zach Kissinger was the first-team center and linemen Ian Whidden, Garet Hyatt and Jacob Bliss also were on the first team, along with Yates, a junior, and Kane Rilatos at running back.
On defense, Rilatos and Kissinger were named to the first team on the line, Yates and Ean Smith at linebacker and Jeremy Kistner and freshman Gunner Yates at defensive back for the Red Devils. Kistner also was the first-team punter.
Runner-up Bandon had four first-team picks: lineman Brynn Green on offense and defensive lineman Tyler Tullos, linebacker Cayton Sinay and defensive back Braydon Freitag.
Toledo, which also reached the playoffs, was represented on the first team by quarterback Jaxson Rozewski, receivers Cameron Lonergan and Donovan Villanueva and kicker Cody Nicholson on offense and lineman Jacob Rogers and Lonergan at defensive back on defense.
Colton Morrill-Keeler of Pacific, who plays for Gold Beach as part of a cooperative agreement between the schools, was on the first team at receiver on offense and linebacker on defense. Reedsport’s Dallas McGill was the first-team tight end.
Volleyball
Unbeaten league champion Coquille took three of the four major awards, though Reedsport sophomore Riley Wright was named player of the year by the league’s coaches.
Coquille’s Kaylee Green was setter of the year and Jami Goin libero of the year. Suzanne Grami, who led the Red Devils to fourth place in last weekend’s state tournament, was named coach of the year.
Wright, Reedsport’s sophomore middle blocker, earned player of the year honors after helping the Brave finish second in the league standings.
In addition to the three top award winners, the first team included Coquille’s Grace Sinclair and Abbey Dieu, Gold Beach’s Brianna Seuser-Smith, Bandon’s Kennedy Turner and Toledo’s Kaycie Otis and Nay Barnhart.
The complete all-league teams for football and volleyball are included in today’s Scoreboard section.