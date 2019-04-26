COQUILLE — On Wednesday, Coquille’s softball team rallied from a 5-0 deficit to beat Reedsport, prompting coach Darren Thompson to encourage the Red Devils to start faster on offense.
They did that Friday, scoring two runs in the first and three more in the second on the way to a 6-1 win over visiting Bandon.
The win avenged a loss to the Tigers in the Sunset Conference opener and continued a surge for Coquille as the Red Devils continue their battle with Bandon and Reedsport for the league’s third sport in the Class 2A-1A playoffs.
“They started early, like we’ve been preaching to them,” Thompson said. “It makes things easier.”
With the big lead, Coquille pitcher Ellie Ekelund repeatedly set the Tigers down quickly before hurrying off to the school’s drama production, where she had a leading role later in the evening.
Bandon managed just four hits and Ekelund repeatedly relied on her team’s defense to get out of innings without damage. Bandon’s only run came in the seventh when Carlee Freitag walked and later scored on a groundout by Liz Gallagher.
“Ellie did great,” Thompson said.
The defense did, too, committing just a single error and getting key outs to end innings with runners on base as the Tigers stranded seven in the first six innings.
Coquille shortstop Brooklynn Duble said the team’s defense, and it’s offensive outburst, both are due to a surge in confidence from recent success.
“I think it’s being more confident, getting pumped up and staying focused,” said Duble, who fielded three grounders and threw out the batters to end innings with runners on base.
Duble also had a big day at the plate.
The Red Devils started the first with Saige Gallino reaching on an error and her twin sister Spencer drawing a walk. Duble drove in Saige Gallino with a groundout and Courtney Sanders brought in Spencer with a fielder’s choice.
In the second inning, Jordan Govea singled and Nicole Lehto walked to start the inning. Duble had a two-out single to score Govea and then Ekelund hit a two-run double to the fence.
Duble also scored Coquille’s final run, singling in the fifth and coming home on a single by Sanders.
Coquille now has won three league games in a row after losses to league-leading Toledo and second-place Waldport, which have been dominating the rest of the Sunset Conference.
“I’m really excited,” Duble said. “I think we finally figured out what we’re doing and what’s working.
“We get more excited every single game.”
Coquille hosts Gold Beach on Tuesday as it tries to improve on it’s now 4-3 league record.
“I think they’re shaped up really good for the second half of the season,” Thompson said.
Bandon, meanwhile, fell to 4-4 in league heading into Tuesday’s game at Toledo.
Coach Brandon Gallagher hopes his team gets back into a good groove after also losing to Waldport this week.
“They didn’t bring the energy today,” Gallagher said. “They came out flat. They’re still learning how to battle.”
The Tigers remain in the battle for the playoffs if they can bounce back.
“Every game from here on out is critical,” Gallagher said. “If we come out flat like we did, any team can beat us.”