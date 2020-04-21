Coquille High School joined in the #BeTheLightOR campaign Monday, turning on its stadium lights in honor of this year’s senior class and other students who have not been allowed to finish the school year in the building.
Most of the schools on the South Coat have joined in the campaign honoring the seniors, student athletes and general student populations. Even Powers and Pacific, which don’t have lights in their stadiums, had their takes on the concept. Pacific posted a video with lights on in its gym Friday night.
At Coquille, a group of seniors gathered to visit and look at the stadium lights. They wanted to go onto the field, but that is prohibited under the governor’s rules closing school buildings. Instead, they posed for a picture under one of the school’s signs, trying to practice social distancing as a group of parents captured the moment.
Gold Beach lights its stadium on Wednesdays and Myrtle Point on Thursdays, with North Bend, Marshfield and Reedsport turning on their lights on Fridays. North Bend lights up both Vic Adams Field and Clyde Allen Field, the baseball stadium. All light the stadiums on 8:20 p.m. (20:20 in military time).
Coquille picked Monday for its first night since it is April 20, in honor of the Class of 2020. Coquille’s next time to light the stadium will be May 20.